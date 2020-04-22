Mahindra KUV100 NXT BS6 Launched At Rs.5.54 lakh

Amidst the countrywide lockdown due to the covid-19 pandemic, Mahindra has silently launched the BS6 version of the KUV100 NXT at a starting price of Rs 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom, India). With the BS6 update, Mahindra has discontinued the diesel variants of the ‘micro-SUV’ and it will now be available in petrol-only variants. Many manufacturers have been facing the challenge to upgrade their small and medium-sized diesel engines to the stricter emission norms and Mahindra’s story has been no different.

The Mahindra KUV100 NXT was available in 18 different configurations before the BS6 upgrade. Now, it is available in only 4 configurations- K2+, K4+, K6+ and K8+. Apart from the diesel engine option, the 5-seat layout option is also missing and the car can only be had with a 6-seater option. Mahindra has also discontinued the K2 and K8 Dual Tone grades of the KUV100 NXT.

BS6 Prices variant-wise

Configuration BS4 Price BS6 Price Price difference K2+ 6-seat INR 5,28,169 INR 5,50,335 INR 22,166 K4+ 6-seat INR 5,74,242 INR 5,96,407 INR 22,165 K6+ 6-seat INR 6,55,926 INR 6,78,093 INR 22,167 K8+ 6-seat INR 6,83,160 INR 7,11,702 INR 28,542

Under the hood, there’s an upgraded, BS6 1.2-litre mFalcon G80 naturally-aspirated, three-cylinder petrol engine. Like the BS4 version, it produces 82 BHP of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 115 Nm of maximum torque at 3,500-3,600 rpm. Similarly, it is available with only a 5-speed manual transmission. While there are no claimed efficiency numbers, the BS4 used to be rated for 18.15kmpl. Mahindra has discontinued the 1.2-litre D75 diesel engine. This engine used to make 77 hp of power and 190 Nm of peak torque.

The KUV100 Nxt carries forward the same feature list as its outgoing BS4 model. This means it includes a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry, steering-mounted controls, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, height-adjustable driver seat, etc. However, in terms of safety, Mahindra offers dual airbags and ABS with EBD as standard with the KUV100 whereas in previous iterations it used to only get a driver airbag as standard. Child safety locks on the rear doors is a standard feature.

The new Mahindra KUV100 NXT BS6 is available in six single-tone colour shades: Fiery Orange, Pearl White, Dazzling Silver, Flamboyant Red, Designer Grey and Midnight Black. Mahindra also offers two dual-tone colour choices: Flamboyant Red + Metallic Black and Dazzling Grey + Metallic Black. There are no other changes aesthetically and this means a feature-rich vehicle that takes on the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. At present, these are the only two BS6 micro-SUVs available at this price range. The Maruti-Suzuki S-Presso is more on the budget end. The KUV100 has been a slow-selling model for Mahindra. The company has also showcased its electric version, eKUV100 too at the AutoExpo this year. It is going to be India’s most affordable electric SUV at Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom) at the time of its launch. Bookings have already begun on Mahindra’s official website for a token amount of Rs 5,000. However, deliveries will commence only after the lockdown measures are withdrawn which currently stands up to May 3, 2020.