2026 Kia Seltos secures a full 5 star Bharat NCAP safety rating

A big safety result has come for the Kia Seltos after its latest crash test under Bharat NCAP. The SUV has scored a full 5 star rating and also become the highest scoring petrol and diesel SUV in the program so far.
Crash test performance details
The total score stands at 76.70 out of 100.
- Adult Occupant Protection score is 31.70 out of 32
- Child Occupant Protection score is 45 out of 49
- Highest score recorded among all ICE vehicles in India
Crash tests were conducted on the diesel automatic HTE(O) and GTX variants. But the rating applies to all variants of the model.
In adult crash tests, protection levels were very strong. In frontal offset test it scored 15.70 out of 16. In side movable barrier test it scored a full 16 out of 16. The side pole impact test received an “OK” rating.
Most body areas like head, chest, pelvis and thighs were well protected. Some parts like driver feet and left tibia showed only adequate protection, but overall performance stayed strong.
Child occupant safety results were also positive.
- Dynamic score is 24 out of 24
- CRS installation score is 12 out of 12
- Vehicle assessment score is 9 out of 13
- Full marks in both frontal and side child dummy tests
This shows strong protection for both 18 month and 3 year child seats.
A major reason behind this result is the new K3 platform. It uses more high strength steel and reinforced hot stamped parts. This helps the body absorb crash energy better and improves cabin strength during impact.
Safety equipment list
- 6 airbags from base model
- ABS and electronic stability control
- Traction control system
- Hill start assist
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- Rear parking sensors and camera
- Rear occupant alert
- ISOFIX child seat mounts
- Downhill brake control
- All wheel disc brakes
Higher variants also get advanced driver assistance systems.
- Level 2 ADAS
- Forward collision warning and braking
- Adaptive cruise control
- Blind view monitor
- 360 degree camera
This makes the SUV safer for both city and highway driving. Kia has confirmed that the 5 star rating is valid for all variants, not just top trims. Even base models get the same safety structure.
One more important point is that the Seltos becomes the second Kia model in India to get a 5 star Bharat NCAP rating after Syros.
On the market side, the SUV continues to sell over 10,000 units every month. This shows strong customer demand even before this safety update.
The Seltos competes with models like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Tata Sierra, Skoda Kushaq and others in the midsize SUV segment.
Price range starts from Rs 10.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 19.99 lakh.
This result confirms strong structural safety, better crash protection, and improved confidence for buyers.