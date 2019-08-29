LIST: Best-Selling Scooters Of July 2019

Despite being the second-largest 2-wheeler market in the world, the Indian 2-wheeler industry is seeing a steep drop in sales and most of the scooter and bike manufacturers are now facing losses, as they are not able to sell their vehicles due to various economic factors. However, there are some scooters which manage to stick to their best-selling ranks, despite this unstable nature of the market. One of these scooters is the Honda Activa, which has been the best-selling scooter in India for a long period of time and remains unaffected by the market changes and drop in sales, as it sells 4 times as much as the 2nd placed TVS Jupiter, in July 2019. Let’s have a look at all the scooters which have made it to the top-10 list of July 2019, in terms of sales:

HONDA ACTIVA

The Honda Activa continues its legacy of being India’s number one scooter by selling over 2,43,604 units in the month of July, which is slightly more than what it managed to sell in June 2019.

Sales in July 2019: 2,43,604 units

Sales In June 2019: 2,36,739 units

TVS JUPITER

Jupiter is TVS’ best-selling scooter and it has proved its worth every time. The TVS Jupiter has managed to sell over 57,731 units in July 2019, which is also slightly more when compared to the previous month sales.

Sales in July 2019: 57,731 units

Sales In June 2019: 56,254 units

SUZUKI ACCESS 125

The Access 125 is one of the oldest scooters in Suzuki’s Indian lineup, yet it has only managed to sell over 51,498 units in July 2019, which is more than what it sold in June 2019.

Sales in July 2019: 51,498 units

Sales In June 2019: 49,366 units

HONDA DIO

A couple of months back, the Honda Dio crossed the 30 lakh sales milestone and proved its worth as one of the most popular scooters among millennials. The Dio managed to sell around 37,622 units in July this year.

Sales in July 2019: 37,622 units

Sales In June 2019: 43,749 units

TVS NTORQ

The Ntorq is TVS’ latest entrant in the market, yet it has managed to capture the public’s attention and reach the top-10 list in such a short span of time. The NTorq has sold about 23,335 units in July 2019.

Sales in July 2019: 23,335 units

Sales In June 2019: 21,738 units

HERO PLEASURE

Hero Pleasure is a scooter known for its practical appeal and affordability. The Hero Pleasure is a new entrant in this top-10 list, as it managed to sell 17,629 units in July this year, which is almost double the sales of June 2019.

Sales in July 2019: 17,629 units

Sales In June 2019: 8,474 units

YAMAHA FASCINO

The Fascino is one of Yamaha’s most successful scooters in the market, yet it faced a slight decrease in sales when compared to the previous month’s sales figures. The Fascino sold around 12,984 units in July this year.

Sales in July 2019: 12,984 units

Sales In June 2019: 15,519 units

HERO MAESTRO

Hero Maestro is the 2nd Hero scooter in the list and it comes under the premium 125cc category. Along with the Hero Pleasure, the Maestro is also a new entrant in the top-10 best-selling list of scooters of July 2019, as it managed to sell around 11,922 units this month.

Sales in July 2019: 11,922 units

Sales In June 2019: 10,012 units

TVS SCOOTY PEP+

The Scooty Pep+ is TVS’s third best-selling scooter which made it to the top-10 list. This funky scooter managed to sell about 11,228 units in the month of July, which is more than what it sold last month.

Sales in July 2019: 11,228 units

Sales In June 2019: 10,631 units

HERO DESTINI 125

The Destini 125 is Hero’s brand new scooter, which was launched in October last year. The Hero Destini 125 has sold over 11,158 units in the month of July this year, which is quite impressive for a newly launched vehicle.