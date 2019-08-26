MG Hector Accessories Price List Revealed
Added in: MG Motor
A few months ago, MG Motor revealed the 5-seater premium SUV, called Hector. This much-awaited SUV was unveiled on the 15th of May and was launched on the 27th of June, this year. The Hector offers internet connectivity, with next-gen iSMART technology promising a safe, connected, and fun experience. MG Motors launched the Hector in the Indian market at a special introductory price of INR 12,18,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and now that the accessories price list has also been revealed, we have prepared a list of all the accessories available for the MG Hector with its price written beside it.
Essential Accessories list:
|SR. NO
|Essentials
|Price (INR)
|1
|CABIN CARPET FLOOR MAT SET – BLACK & RED
|3,105
|2
|CABIN CARPET FLOOR MAT SET – GREY & BLACK
|3,428
|3
|CARPET BOOT MAT – BLACK & RED
|1,721
|4
|CARPET BOOT MAT – GREY & BLACK
|1,721
|5
|CABIN DESIGNER FLOOR MAT – RED & BLACK
|2,446
|6
|CABIN DESIGNER FLOOR MAT – LIGHT GREY & BLACK
|2,446
|7
|PVC CABIN & BOOT MAT – TRANSPARENT
|2,231
|8
|PVC CABIN & BOOT MAT – BLACK
|2,680
|9
|3D MAT (CABIN + BOOT)
|4,458
|10
|MUD FLAPS
|460
Safety And Protection Accessories List:
|SR. NO
|Safety And Protection
|Price (INR)
|1
|JUMPER START
|2,062
|2
|TYRE INFLATOR
|3,074
|3
|AIR VALVE CAPS
|142
|4
|ROOF CARRIER
|10,946
|5
|AIR ROOF CARRIER
|10,820
|6
|SIDE STEP BOARD
|14,383
|7
|NUMBER PLATE GARNISH
|478
|8
|GEAR LOCK
|1,425
|9
|ALL IN ONE EMERGENCY CAR KIT
|5,018
Exterior Accessories List:
|SR. NO
|Exterior
|Price (INR)
|1
|CHROME TAILGATE
|802
|2
|CHROME REAR TAIL LAMP
|1,450
|3
|CHROME ORVM
|734
|4
|CHROME DOOR HANDLE w BOWL COVER KIT
|1,778
|5
|CHROME WINDOW FRAME KIT
|2,058
|6
|CHROME WHEEL ARCH
|2,618
|7
|CHROME FRONT LOWER SURROUND
|1,324
|8
|CHROME FRONT GRILLE SURROUND
|857
|9
|FRONT LINER – SS
|2,382
|10
|REAR GLASS SILL – SS
|1,680
|11
|BUMPER CORNER PROTECTOR
|900
|12
|BUMPER CORNER PROTECTOR – CHROME
|1,087
|13
|WIND DEFLECTOR CHROME
|2,286
|14
|CAR COVER – SILVER
|1,911
|15
|SUN SHADES
|2,761
|16
|REAR ENTRY SILL PLATE- SS
|2,117
|17
|BODY GRAPHICS TOOLMECH
|3,646
|18
|BODY GRAPHICS ELEGANT WAVE LIGHT BODY
|3,745
|19
|BODY GRAPHICS ELEGANT WAVE DARK BODY
|3,745
|20
|HOOD SCOOP
|4,248
|21
|SIDE SCOOP
|3,437
|22
|DOOR PROTECTOR
|1,771