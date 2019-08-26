MG Hector Accessories Price List Revealed

A few months ago, MG Motor revealed the 5-seater premium SUV, called Hector. This much-awaited SUV was unveiled on the 15th of May and was launched on the 27th of June, this year. The Hector offers internet connectivity, with next-gen iSMART technology promising a safe, connected, and fun experience. MG Motors launched the Hector in the Indian market at a special introductory price of INR 12,18,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and now that the accessories price list has also been revealed, we have prepared a list of all the accessories available for the MG Hector with its price written beside it.

Essential Accessories list:

SR. NO Essentials Price (INR) 1 CABIN CARPET FLOOR MAT SET – BLACK & RED 3,105 2 CABIN CARPET FLOOR MAT SET – GREY & BLACK 3,428 3 CARPET BOOT MAT – BLACK & RED 1,721 4 CARPET BOOT MAT – GREY & BLACK 1,721 5 CABIN DESIGNER FLOOR MAT – RED & BLACK 2,446 6 CABIN DESIGNER FLOOR MAT – LIGHT GREY & BLACK 2,446 7 PVC CABIN & BOOT MAT – TRANSPARENT 2,231 8 PVC CABIN & BOOT MAT – BLACK 2,680 9 3D MAT (CABIN + BOOT) 4,458 10 MUD FLAPS 460

Safety And Protection Accessories List:

SR. NO Safety And Protection Price (INR) 1 JUMPER START 2,062 2 TYRE INFLATOR 3,074 3 AIR VALVE CAPS 142 4 ROOF CARRIER 10,946 5 AIR ROOF CARRIER 10,820 6 SIDE STEP BOARD 14,383 7 NUMBER PLATE GARNISH 478 8 GEAR LOCK 1,425 9 ALL IN ONE EMERGENCY CAR KIT 5,018

Exterior Accessories List: