MG Hector Accessories Price List Revealed

MG Hector Accessories Price List Revealed

MG Motor
A few months ago, MG Motor revealed the 5-seater premium SUV, called Hector. This much-awaited SUV was unveiled on the 15th of May and was launched on the 27th of June, this year. The Hector offers internet connectivity, with next-gen iSMART technology promising a safe, connected, and fun experience. MG Motors launched the Hector in the Indian market at a special introductory price of INR 12,18,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and now that the accessories price list has also been revealed, we have prepared a list of all the accessories available for the MG Hector with its price written beside it.

Essential Accessories list:

SR. NOEssentialsPrice (INR)
1CABIN CARPET FLOOR MAT SET – BLACK & RED3,105
2CABIN CARPET FLOOR MAT SET – GREY & BLACK3,428
3CARPET BOOT MAT – BLACK & RED1,721
4CARPET BOOT MAT – GREY & BLACK1,721
5CABIN DESIGNER FLOOR MAT – RED & BLACK2,446
6CABIN DESIGNER FLOOR MAT – LIGHT GREY & BLACK2,446
7PVC CABIN & BOOT MAT – TRANSPARENT2,231
8PVC CABIN & BOOT MAT – BLACK2,680
93D MAT (CABIN + BOOT)4,458
10MUD FLAPS460

Safety And Protection Accessories List:

SR. NOSafety And ProtectionPrice (INR)
1JUMPER START2,062
2TYRE INFLATOR3,074
3AIR VALVE CAPS142
4ROOF CARRIER10,946
5AIR ROOF CARRIER10,820
6SIDE STEP BOARD14,383
7NUMBER PLATE GARNISH478
8GEAR LOCK1,425
9ALL IN ONE EMERGENCY CAR KIT5,018

Exterior Accessories List:

SR. NOExteriorPrice (INR)
1CHROME TAILGATE802
2CHROME REAR TAIL LAMP1,450
3CHROME ORVM734
4CHROME DOOR HANDLE w BOWL COVER KIT1,778
5CHROME WINDOW FRAME KIT2,058
6CHROME WHEEL ARCH2,618
7CHROME FRONT LOWER SURROUND1,324
8CHROME FRONT GRILLE SURROUND857
9FRONT LINER – SS2,382
10REAR GLASS SILL – SS1,680
11BUMPER CORNER PROTECTOR900
12BUMPER CORNER PROTECTOR – CHROME1,087
13WIND DEFLECTOR CHROME2,286
14CAR COVER – SILVER1,911
15SUN SHADES2,761
16REAR ENTRY SILL PLATE- SS2,117
17BODY GRAPHICS TOOLMECH3,646
18BODY GRAPHICS ELEGANT WAVE LIGHT BODY3,745
19BODY GRAPHICS ELEGANT WAVE DARK BODY3,745
20HOOD SCOOP4,248
21SIDE SCOOP3,437
22DOOR PROTECTOR1,771
