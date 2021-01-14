MG Motor And Tata Power Install 60 kW Superfast EV Charging Station In Mangalore

MG Motor and Tata Motors both offer a proper electric car in India. However, the latter’s parent company is also in the power generation and distribution business under the same name. In order to enhance the fast-charging infrastructure for EVs across India, MG Motor and Tata Power has deployed the first 60 kW superfast public EV charging station in Mangalore.

The initiative is a part of MG’s vision to enhance the national EV charging ecosystem with 50 kW and 60 kW DC superfast charging stations. Starting with Delhi NCR, MG has now installed 15 superfast charging stations across 10 cities in India. Its charging infrastructure covers major metropolitans including Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi-NCR and tier-2 cities such as Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Agra, Coimbatore and Nagpur. The Mangalore launch is the automaker’s second launch in less than 10 days close on the heels of the Coimbatore inauguration.

The latest public EV charging station is available to all vehicles compatible with CCS fast-charging standard. It is in line with MG’s commitment to provide a 5-way charging ecosystem to its customers. Speaking on the deployment, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “Mangaluru is one of the fastest growing cities in India. As technology is playing a key role in this development, it is natural for this technological integration to also reflect in people’s lifestyle. We feel proud to contribute to this trend by deploying the city’s first superfast charging station at our dealership with Tata Power. It will bolster Mangalore’s advancement towards a tech-driven, green future.”

Tata Power has deployed an extensive EV charging infrastructure with 270+ charging points across 26 different cities under the EZ Charge brand along with a digital platform to facilitate an easy & smooth customer experience. The MG-Tata Power partnership will involve core values and operating models that are in line with their existing customer-centric approach.