VIDEO: All-New Tata Safari Commercial Out; As Good As The Previous Ones?

The original Tata Safari won many hearts, out of which, more than half were won by the SUVs TV commercials alone. The SUV’s “Reclaim your life” tagline was one of the first calls for adventure-seekers to go out and explore, for which, the Safari promised to be an ideal companion.

An all-new Tata Safari has been unveiled and will be launched this month. Borrowing the same tagline as the one for the original, a new commercial is out. But is it as good as the previous ones? Watch the video below to find out:

Coming out of an aircraft hangar, the new Safari comes out to play in the real world post a welcome shower, akin to the one which is sprayed on a new aircraft by the airport’s fire trucks, when it makes its first touchdown before a formal induction. Beyond that, it’s just some footage of the vehicle, accompanied by some dramatic music. There’s no theme to it or a thought which reverberates in the head after watching the AV. Not really something which will stay etched in our memories forever then.

What started life with the codename H7X, prior to being called the Safari, this flagship Tata was called the Buzzard and then the Gravitas. Ready for launch on the 26th of January 2021, the new Tata Safari will offer the choice of either captain seats or a bench which can seat three in the middle row. It will be offered in four trims – XE, XM, XT and XZ. Mechanically, the Safari will be powered by the same 2.0-litre, fiat-sourced Kyrotec turbo diesel engine which puts out 170PS of peak power and 350Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox unit. The Safari shares its platform and architecture with the Harrier but will be 63mm longer and 80mm taller to accommodate an extra row.

Although Tata Motors has revealed that the platform is ready to accommodate an all-wheel-drive system and an electric powertrain, at launch, the Safari in all probability will be offered as a front-wheel-driven SUV, although with modes which will allow it perform better when driving conditions are tricky. Inside, expect things to look similar to how they are inside the Harrier, with a few changes to the upholstery. However, those captain seats in the middle row will be a big draw and so will be the third row if like most other SUVs, it isn’t an under-14 space.