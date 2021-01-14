GoPro Labs Firmware Unlocks Advanced Features For GoPro Cameras

What is now the world’s favourite action camera, GoPro has revolutionised how we capture our memories. To offer more to the user, the company has now launched a new firmware which unlocks some advanced features of their action cameras.

GoPro Labs special firmware program has released an update that unlocks experimental features for advanced users. The program supports HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, HERO7 Black and GoPro MAX. With the features launching today, GoPro customers can do the following:

Camera Motion Triggers: Leverage the camera’s accelerometer and/or gyroscope to start/stop capture only when the camera is in motion, preserving storage and battery

USB Power Triggers: Equips GoPro to start/stop capture when USB power is detected, enabling USB-triggered functions like serving as a dash cam

Motion Detection Enhancements: Motion detection is now supported in all video modes, including 360° motion detection on MAX, with improvements to the sensitivity range

Simplified Live Streaming QR Code: Program your GoPro got start live streaming within seconds of being connected to a designated Wi-Fi network

Single-Setting/One-Button Mode: A one-button mode where the operator can only start/stop capture, making it impossible to accidentally change camera modes. Perfect for simplified use and new users

New Exposure Modes: Set timed exposure lock and minimum shutter speed settings

New QR Code Controls: QR code controls supported in 5K and HindSight capture for HERO9 Black

These features join previously released functionality including QR-code-controlled options like motion detection, wake-up timers, saving favorite settings, camera personalization and more—some of which became official features in HERO9 Black, which launched in fall 2020. GoPro Labs firmware is available to download for HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, HERO7 Black and GoPro MAX at GoPro.com/Labs. GoPro Labs firmware includes the current public firmware capabilities appropriate for each model, plus the experimental features listed above.

To celebrate GoPro Labs customers, GoPro Awards is hosting a challenge to award the best GoPro Labs content. Users are asked to submit their best shots to the Anything Awesome Challenge at GoPro.com/Awards and select “GoPro Labs” from the dropdown menu for the opportunity to receive cash rewards or be featured on GoPro’s social channel.