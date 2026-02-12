2026 KTM 200 Duke Launched at Rs 1.94 Lakh With Bigger Brakes and New Upgrades

The KTM 200 Duke has always been one bike many young riders dream about first. It looks sharp, feels quick and carries the KTM badge that people notice. Now, the 2026 version has started reaching showrooms, and there are a couple of important changes to discuss.
The new 200 Duke is priced at Rs 1.94 lakh ex showroom. That makes it about Rs 3,000 more expensive than it used to be. KTM has not made a big public announcement yet, but bikes are already arriving at dealerships across India.
The biggest change is on the front.
- Larger 320 mm front disc brake to replace earlier 300 mm unit
- Lighter 5 spoke alloy wheels borrowed from bigger Duke models
- New rear foot pegs and updated pillion grab rails
- USB Type C charging port added
The larger front brake is of the same size as the one we see on the 390 Duke. This should provide better braking feel and confidence, particularly during hard stops. The lighter wheels are expected to result in lower unsprung weight, which can slightly improve handling and agility.
There are also a couple of other small changes that some riders may notice.
- Front forks are now 37mm WP Apex units in place of 43mm
- Rear tyre is now 140 section instead of 150
The engine remains the same. It goes on with 199 cc single cylinder liquid cooled motor producing 25 hp and around 19 Nm of torque. It is coupled to a 6 speed gear box. There has been no alteration in performance.
A new Atlantic Blue colour has been added. It combines orange and blue panels with updated graphics where the 200 branding now stands out more than Duke. The 5 inch TFT screen is retained.
The bike is still sharp, quick and familiar. With improved brakes, lower weight and new styling, the 200 Duke remains relevant to riders seeking a sporty machine for the street without stepping up to a larger capacity bike.