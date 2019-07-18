MG Hector Sold Out For 2019, Bookings Temporarily Closed

Launched not too long ago, the Hector SUV marked the entry of the MG brand in the Indian market. India is a market that loves its SUVs and it is now proven by the fact that the Hector has been now sold out for the year of 2019. As a result of this, the brand has had to close the bookings of this SUV. This would allow the company to provide better customer services and deliver the cars in a timely manner. As a result, the company will increase production for the Hector at its Halol manufacturing facility to 3,000 units per month by October this year. The brand will announce the date of the re-opening of the bookings in the near future.

The top 2 variants – Smart & Sharp – have registered the highest demand, with over 50% reservations for the petrol variants. Moreover, the carmaker has already received more than 21,000 bookings for MG Hector, India’s first internet car, since bookings began on June 4. “Our first product, MG HECTOR, has received an overwhelming response and we are unable to cater to such high initial demand. We are, therefore, closing bookings temporarily as this will help ensure timely and orderly deliveries for our customers who have shown tremendous confidence in MG. We are also working with our component suppliers to ramp up production in a gradual manner without any compromise on quality,” said Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India.

Tested for more than one million kilometres on our roads, the Hector has been built to withstand extreme road conditions. The car is offered with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivers 143 PS power at a peak torque of 250 Nm and will be available in both manual and automatic transmissions. Its 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine will deliver 170 PS at a peak torque of 350 Nm. Moreover, the car also offers a 48 volt, mild hybrid system. This system uses a 48-volt lithium-ion battery to store energy and provide extra torque assistance of up to 20 Nm when required, paired with the petrol motor. Further electronic systems – Engine Auto Start-Stop, Regenerative Braking and E-Boost – ensures a great driving experience while reducing emissions by up to 12%. Prices of the Hector range from INR 12.18 Lakh to INR 16.88 Lakh.