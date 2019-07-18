LIST: Top-Selling Bike Brands Of June 2019

Over the past few months, many bike brands have launched new bikes and some have even started to enter the electric 2-wheeler segment. However, there are some best-sellers that have still managed to maintain their position in the fluctuating Indian 2-wheeler market. Let’s have a look at all the bike brands which have held on to their spots. Here is a list of all the best-selling motorcycle brands of India in June 2019:

Hero Motocorp

The largest 2-wheeler manufacturer in the world, Hero Motocorp, is also the best-selling motorcycle brand in India in June 2019. With a total monthly sales of 6,00,380 last month.

Sales in June 2018: 6,89,949

Sales in June 2019: 6,00,380

Growth: (-13%)

Honda

This Japanese company is one of India’s most trusted 2-wheeler brands and its best-selling scooter, Activa is the main reason behind its success in India. The brand has managed to sell around 4,50,889 units last month.

Sales in June 2018: 5,35,512

Sales in June 2019: 4,50,889

Growth: (-15.8%)

TVS

This is the second best-selling Indian brand in the list and is known for making both, sports and commuter oriented motorcycles for the public. The company has sold about 2,26,279 units in June this year.

Sales in June 2018: 2,46,176

Sales in June 2019: 2,26,279

Growth: (-8.1%)

Bajaj

Bajaj is also one of the most popular Indian 2-wheeler brands and is known to specialize in producing bikes and 3-wheelers. The company managed to sell around 1,99,340 units last month.

Sales in June 2018: 2,00,949

Sales in June 2019: 1,99,340

Growth: (-0.8%)

Suzuki

This Japanese company is the 2nd international company on this list and is also one of the best 2-wheeler manufacturers around the world. Suzuki managed to sell 57,023 units in June this year.

Sales in June 2018: 46,717

Sales in June 2019: 57,023

Growth: 22.1%

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield is an Indian brand known to make single and dual-cylinder motorcycles and is also famous for its best-selling bike, the Bullet. The company has managed to sell around 55,082 units in June this year.

Sales in June 2018: 72,588

Sales in June 2019: 55,082

Growth: (-24.1%)

Yamaha

Yamaha is the 3rd Japanese motorcycle brand on the list and is known to make sports-oriented bikes and scooters. The company sold about 54,215 units last month.

Sales in June 2018: 68,377

Sales in June 2019: 54,215

Growth: (-20.7%)

Piaggio

This Italian brand is one of the most famous 2 and 3-wheeler manufacturer in the world and has managed to sell over 5,628 two-wheeler units in June this year.

Sales in June 2018: 6,057

Sales in June 2019: 5,628

Growth: (-7.1%)

Kawasaki

Kawasaki is the 4th and last Japanese 2-wheeler manufacturer in this list. The company is known to make track-focused race bikes and sportbikes for the public. They sold around 251 units in the last month.

Sales in June 2018: 175

Sales in June 2019: 251

Growth: 43.4%

Harley Davidson

This brand is the only American motorcycle company in this list and is known for making luxurious cruiser bikes. They just managed to sell around 210 units in the month of June.