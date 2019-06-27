2019 BMW S1000 RR Launched In India! Prices Start From INR 18.50 Lakhs

Following the launch of the new F850 GS adventure tourer, German bike manufacturer BMW Motorrad, has now launched it’s completely renewed flagship supersport model in India, the S1000RR. This litre-class motorcycle will now give the Yamaha R1 and Aprilia RSV4 a really tough competition, as the new updated model is claiming to be more powerful and lighter than its predecessor. The 2019 S1000 RR was launched in Europe earlier this year and has now finally made its way to India. Read ahead to know more about this revamped superbike.

The BMW S 1000 RR shaped the BMW Motorrad brand with its outstanding dynamics when it was launched 10 years back. The all-new ‘Double R’ features lower weight, completely newly developed chassis and suspension, lights, dashboard, design and a new engine with a BMW ShiftCam technology. The all-new BMW S 1000 RR is available in two colour options: a flashy Racing Red and a mixture of Light White/Lupin Blue Metallic/Racing Red with a Motorsport finish that sends a clear signal of sportiness, agility and dynamics. The S1000 RR is now also the first motorcycle to feature an M package, which is a combination of the power of M with Motorrad.

With the new M package, the all-new RR has been turned into even more of a racer and has become the ultimate racing machine. The M package gets many premium and sporty features such as carbon fibre wheels, a lightweight battery and a sportier M badged seat. However, the dynamic package isn’t far behind in terms of features, as it boasts of many exciting new technologies as well as practical equipment features. This package includes the latest generation of the electronic Dynamic Damping Control system, a set of heated grips and cruise control functions.

Design

The design of the all-new RR makes an unmistakable statement – light, fast and uncompromising. The proportions are compactly concentrated between the wheels. The athletic and focused design makes the RR instantly recognizable on the roads, as the clear razor-sharp fly-line and the front view form an extremely narrow and streamlined silhouette, while the low-level front section gives the all-new RR a light, athletic appearance. The LED headlights are now standard and give the bike a dynamic and aggressive look. The powerful surface styling also gives the dynamic side design an impression of visual unity. The dynamic flow is traced across the body of the motorcycle by the surfaces, with the BMW logo as the start and finish point. When seen from the rear, the RR dominates in terms of design and functionality. The number plate holder includes a plate lighting, LED turn signals, tail lights and brake lights. The slim rear gives the rider absolute freedom of movement. When viewed from above, new RR is lean and athletic, as a dynamic line flows from the fuel tank to the rear. The striking design of the fuel tank also attracts attention to the motorcycle’s length and sporty flair.

Engine and Performance

Mechanically, the new BMW S1000 RR is fitted with a newly developed 999cc, 4-cylinder in-line engine, which is now 4 kgs lighter and narrower, improving both, the handling and the ergonomics efficiently. The new engine is capable of generating about 207 HP at 13,500 rpm to deliver a supreme level of engine power. While the BMW ShiftCam Technology provides the bike with an excellent torque curve that is captivating even at low and middle speeds. The variable camshaft control BMW ShiftCam is an entirely new technology which provides supreme rideability along with an additional increase in power across the entire engine speed range. The other benefits of the ShiftCam include: reduced emissions, reduced fuel consumption levels, optimised running smoothness and engine refinement.

Chassis and Safety

The newly developed suspension has not only enhanced the riding dynamics but has also reduced the weight of the current model when compared to its predecessor. The new S1000 RR features a Flex Frame which is the optimum interplay between the frame design and the engine as a load-bearing element. It improves the aerodynamics of the motorcycle and helps keep the weight low. The new layout of the mainframe has a leaner fuel tank and seating area trim sections for further improved support and knee grip. The all-new RR is fitted with ABS Pro (Anti-lock Braking System), DTC (Dynamic Traction Control) and DTC Wheelie Function as standard. The optional DDC (Dynamic Damping Control) adjusts the electronic chassis optimally to the riding situation within milliseconds.

Features

The new RR is now equipped with a 6.5 MID (Multi-Information Display), using which the riders can have the perfect overview. The new multi-controller gives the rider quick access to vehicle and connectivity functions. Phone and media functions can also be used without having to install an app. For ideal adaptation to varied conditions of use, the all-new RR is fitted with the four modes ‘Rain’, ‘Road’, ‘Dynamic’ and ‘Race’ as standard. For the world of race tracks and motor racing, the Riding Modes Pro option offers additional three riding modes (Race Pro 1-3) that are freely programmable. These enable individual adaptation of the most diverse control functions such as Engine (throttle), Engine Brake, Traction Control, Wheelie-Control, ABS and ABS Pro to suit the rider’s own skill level and riding style. Another feature that comes with the ‘Pro Modes’ is Launch Control for perfect race starts.

Price

Prices for the standard variant of the S1000 RR start from INR 18,50,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and go up to INR 22,95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top M Sport variant. Have a look at the price list for all the variants of the all-new BMW S1000 RR:

Variants Prices BMW S 1000 RR Standard INR 18,50,000 BMW S 1000 RR Pro INR 20,95,000 BMW S 1000 RR Pro M Sport INR 22,95,000

Mr Dimitris Raptis, Head of Asia-Pacific, China, Russia, Africa, BMW Motorrad said, “No other bike can be a more authentic interpretation of the sports world than the BMW S 1000 RR. In 2009, we made a big entry into the market of high-performance sports bikes with the launch of the BMW S 1000 RR. It became the leader in its segment almost overnight and since then has set the benchmark in the field of performance sports bikes. For the all-new 2019 ‘Double R’ our goal was simple – ‘Make it even better’, and we did just that! Moving into its third generation, the BMW S 1000 RR has been enhanced in all disciplines. It is now lighter, faster, more uncompromising and more easily controllable than ever before.”

Dr Hans-Christian Baertels, President (acting), BMW Group India said, “The BMW S 1000 RR led to a revolution in the supersport motorcycle category right from the outset. In the time since the bike continued to be developed, it’s tried and the tested concept was being honed even further and the latest innovative technology was added for greater dynamics. Because of its impressive power and performance, one constant factor remains: it is still a trailblazer today! Whether in everyday use or for high-performance race track riding, the all-new BMW S 1000 RR leaves nothing to be desired and allows you to experience its performance with greater intensity and immediacy than ever.”