MG Gloster: All Four Variants Explained

MG Motor India has announced that the booking of the Gloster SUV is now live for all four variants and can be done for a nominal amount of INR 100,000. MG’s flagship SUV in India is available in 4 feature-intensive variants, i.e. Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. The Sharp and new top trim Savvy will be available with Twin Turbocharged Diesel engine with four-wheel-drive (4WD). While the Super and Smart variant will make do with a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine and two-wheel-drive.

Variant-wise seating

The Savvy trim will come equipped with Autonomous Level 1 Features. The base trim Super will be available only in 7-seater combination, the Smart and Savvy trims would be available only with captain seats, The Sharp trim would be available in both 6 and 7-seater combinations.

Super- Base variant with standard equipment

In terms of Safety, the all-new Gloster comes standard with Dual Front, Side, & Full-Length Curtain Airbags along with Electronic Stability Program, Traction Control System, Roll Movement Intervention, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, and Anti-Lock.

Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist, and Rear Disc Brakes. The Super trim further adds advanced capabilities to its drivers including Driver Fatigue Reminder System, Reverse Parking Camera, and Electric Parking Brake with Autohold. It also features Front Parking Sensors in addition to the Rear ones, Front and Rear Fog Lamps, and ISOFIX child seat anchors, along with Heated Outside Mirrors and rear windshield defogger.

Standard design elements include Chrome-studded Front Grill, Exterior Chrome Door Handles, and Decorative Fender and Mirror Garnish. All four variants also feature a Dual Barrel Twin Chrome Exhaust and Front & Rear Mud Flaps. LED Headlamps with Auto Leveling, LED Daytime Running Lights, and LED Taillamps are a common sight in all MG Glosters as well. Some of it’s the other design highlights of the Super trim are its Diamond-cut Multispoke Alloy Wheels and Turn Indicator on ORVMs.

Gloster also features Intelligent Start/Stop with 8-Speed Automatic transmission as standard Electronic Gear Shift. The Premium SUV also gives you impeccable privacy with sound-absorbing windscreen. All of the Gloster variants come with a 12.3” HD Touchscreen Infotainment System, USB, FM, and Bluetooth Music and Calling features are also available in all four variants. The interiors of Super also extend an opulent touch and feel experience with All Black Interior Theme with Fabric & Leatherette upholstery. All four variants have Dashboard and Door Panel with Premium Leather layering and soft material touch.

Smart variant

Gloster’s Smart variant additionally comes with Electric Sunroof, Paddle Shifters & Steering Assist Cornering Lamps and flaunt Chrome-styled Front Guard Plate, DLO Garnish, Side Stepper Finish, and Roof Rails. The Super Variant features the Luxurious Brown Leather Interior theme with Diamond Stitch Pattern It perfectly accompanies its Chrome-plated Interior Décor having High-Tech Honeycomb Pattern Garnishes. Its interior upholstery also has a Leather finish with a Chrome-plated Trunk Sill Trim and LED-based Interior Reading Light (for all rows) & Red Ambient Lighting.

Gloster’s Smart variant has a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, PM 2.5 filter, Fully Automatic Powered Tailgate with Hands-Free Tailgate opening with Kick Gesture, Paddle Shifters, 12-Way Power Adjustment seat (including 4 Lumbar Adjustment), and 3 Zone Auto AC. Smart offers its customers a powerful 8-speaker system as well as Android Auto and Apple Carplay capability alongside the i-Smart 2.0 integration with over 70 connected car.

Sharp variant with 2.0 Twin Turbo engine

In addition to the functionalities of Gloster Smart, the Gloster Sharp has an on-demand Intelligent Four – Wheel Drive (4WD). Its All-terrain System has 7 different modes, namely Eco, Sport, Auto, Snow, Mud, and Sand. It features Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Driver Seat & Outside Mirror Memory Function (2 sets), Wireless Charging, and also Driver Seat Massage & Ventilation. The Co-driver seat in Sharp also features 8 Way Power Adjustment Seat (Including 4 Lumbar Adjustment) What more can one expect? Sharp might probably be having it! For instance, there’s Blind Spot Detection and 360o Around View Camera that gives you a full view around your gigantic SUV. It also has an Electro-mechanical Differential Lock.

There’s a 12 Speaker system with subwoofer and amplifier in Gloster Sharp as well. The vehicle also has 64 Color Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Front and Rear Metallic Scuff Plates and Outside Mirror with MG Logo Projection.

Gloster Savvy 2.0 Twin Turbo

In addition to the features of Sharp 2.0, the Gloster’s Savvy variant also comes equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)* or Level 1 Autonomous, wherein a power-packed package of Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Parking Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control can be seen in the SUV. The British Legacy carmaker has truly upped the ante with its Savvy variant and auto-tracked India towards autonomous mobility.

Also read: MG Gloster Review – Best 7-Seater SUV?

i-SMART 2.0

MG Gloster’s i-SMART 2.0 comes with over 70 connected car features for Smart, Savvy, and Sharp such as Critical Tyre Pressure Voice Alert, Shortpedia App that gives short news summaries, and Anti-Theft Immobilization via Smartphone that remotely halts the engine ignition. It also offers 3D maps by MapMyIndia which gives information around COVID testing centres as well and various other alerts like potholes and speed checks. MG customers will also enjoy the Apple Watch Connectivity and will be able to operate their Gaana app with voice control, alongside personalized welcome and greeting messages.

* Autonomous (Level 1) or Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) is not a substitute for human eye and driver vigilance. It is a driver-assist system that enhances driving experience and safety. The driver shall remain responsible for safe, vigilant, and attentive driving.