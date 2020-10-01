Hyundai Reveals The 2021 i20 N-Line Variant In Europe

Hyundai has finally unveiled the much-awaited, sporty version for the third-gen of its popular hatchback i20. The carmaker has now revealed the i20 N Line variant in the European market. This is a sportier-looking version, with sporty exterior and interior along with a more powerful engine and N-Line badging. The N-Line variant comes with a redesigned black front-grille with a prominent N-Line badge and a revamped sporty bumper with a contrasting grey line running towards the fog lamp housing. The N-Line variant also gets new 17-inch alloy wheels and blacked-out sidelines, new connected tail lamps and a sportier rear bumper with full chrome twin exhaust pipes.

On the performance front, two versions of the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine are available – 100bhp and 120bhp. Both versions of this turbo petrol engine come with a 48V mild-hybrid system and also an iMT transmission as an option. The other transmission option in the N-Line variant is a 7-speed DCT and a manual option for enthusiasts. If you only want the show and don’t care about the ‘Go’, a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine cranking out 84hpis also available. Hyundai also adjusts the car’s suspension, accelerator response and exhaust sound to enhance the driving experience for all performance lovers. The 1.0-litre turbo engine option and the iMT option is already present in India, in the Grand i10 Nios Turbo and the Venue Turbo.

Inside the cabin of the N-Line variant, most things remain unchanged, except for the all-black treatment everywhere. It also features some N-Line exclusive elements such as the prominent N-branded sporty seats with red stitching and N logo, as well as the sporty N-branded steering wheel, metal pedals, and N gear shift knob with red stitching elements. These red highlights can also be seen on the AC vents and door handles. The N Line will be available in a choice of four exterior colours: Phantom Black, Aurora Grey, Brass and Polar White, the latter of which can be specified with a contrasting black roof. Also, just like the regular variants, the i20 N-Line will also receive a host of features, like the connected car tech through Hyundai’s Bluelink connectivity software and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems.

The i20 N-Line variant will go on sale in the European markets in early-2021. However, Hyundai hasn’t officially confirmed any plans to bring the i20 N Line to the Indian market. The company is expected to launch the new third-gen i20 in India by the end of 2020 or at the beginning of 2021. Hyundai is expected to launch the i20 with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel engine and also a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, as it is already used in Venue Turbo and i10 Grand NIOS Turbo variant. In the Indian market, the premium hatchback will rival against the Tata Altroz, Maruti Baleno and Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Glanza, and Honda Jazz.