BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé India Launch Date Revealed

BMW India has announced the launch of its new entry-level sedan for the Indian market that will sit below the 3 Series. The company has revealed the launch date for the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe that will be launched in India on 15th October 2020. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe was first seen at the Los Angeles Auto Show. In India, BMW will only offer the new 2 Series Gran Coupe in diesel configuration, while the petrol version will also be launched after a few months.

The first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé will bring BMW’s successful four-door coupé concept into the entry-level premium segment for the first time. It will inject a fresh dose of individuality, aesthetic appeal and emotional engagement to everyday usability. In terms of dimensions, the 2 Series Gran Coupe measures 4,526 mm in length and 1,800 mm in width and 1,420 mm in height. The car will come with a wheelbase of 2,670 mm, along with a 430-litre load compartment.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe features a dynamic front end with full-LED headlights, along with the BMW kidney grille. The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is a powered by a 2.0-litre Twin-Power Turbo, inline-4 diesel engine that produces 190 PS of power and 400 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox. The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds and can hit a top speed of 234kmph.

The 2 Series Gran Coupe’s engine transmits power to the front two wheels. Inside the cabin, expect things to be arranged in a manner similar to new-age BMWs and the car should offer a host of luxury features and premium materials. This new sedan will take on the likes of similar entry-level products from the likes of Mercedes in addition to SUVs in the same price bracket. We expect BMW to price the 2 Series Gran Coupe upwards of INR 30 lakh (ex-showroom).