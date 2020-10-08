MG Gloster Launched At A Starting Price Of INR 28.98 Lakh

After setting a booking price of 1 lakh and registering more than 500 bookings for its flagship SUV. MG Motors has finally revealed the price structure for the Gloster. It starts at Rs 28.98 lakh for the base Super variant and goes up to Rs 35.38 for the top end Savvy variant. The premium seven-seater SUV comes with an on-demand 4X4, along with segment-best comfort and powerful engine. All this allows it to compete against the market leaders like Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

The MG Gloster comes with a host of features like leather seats, a huge 12.3-inch infotainment system, which comes with the support of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Gloster also gets an 8.0-inch instrument cluster, three-zone auto climate control, a fatigue reminder system, captain seats, LED cabin lights, panoramic sunroof, projector lens LED headlights, LED DRLs, and 12 speakers and 64 different colour options for ambient lighting, to ensure a completely different driving experience. To make the city drives easy, MG has also equipped its Gloster with the new i-Smart 2.0 AI assistance technology with 3D maps and new apps. The MG Gloster SUV also comes with a set of 19-inch wheels.

And how can we not mention the coolest segment-first feature of MG Gloster, the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). It is a new feature for Indian customers, which not only enhances driving experience and safety, by assisting the driver, but it also allows the car to park itself in tight spots. Some of its key features include Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Automatic Parking Assist amongst others like Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD). These features have raised the bar of the SUV’s in India, and we expect upcoming premium SUVs to ace some more driving aids.

On the performance front, the MG Gloster is powered by a 2.0-litre, twin-turbo diesel engine that produces 218bhp of power and 480Nm of peak torque. The SUV comes paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox along with an on-demand 4WD system and four different off-road drive terrain modes called sand, rock, snow, and mud. It also gets three drive modes for city drives, namely- eco, sport and auto. The Gloster lineup comes in four trims – Super, Sharp, Smart and Savvy, and is available in four colour options- Agate Red, Metal Black, Metal Ash and Warm White.

The MG Gloster is the biggest vehicle in its segment, by standing- 4,985mm long, 1,867mm tall and 1,926mm wide. Also, the wheelbase stands at 2,950mm, which is the longest in the segment. Such a large SUV is definitely a looker, but at the same time, the Gloster comes with all the much-needed features to make it a fun-to-drive SUV, with easy controlling in city driving scenario as well. The Gloster comes with dual front, side and curtain airbags, traction control, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold control, roll movement intervention, hill descent control, and anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), brake assist, and rear disc brakes.

For ensuring proper comfort of the passengers, the MG Gloster comes with two different seating arrangements of six-seater and seven-seater. The base Super variant will be offered as a seven-seater, while the mid-spec Smart and Savvy variant will be offered as a six-seater only. However, the top-spec Sharp variant will be available with both configurations for customer convenience. MG Motors will also offer MY MG Shield package with the Gloster, for no extra charge. Under this program, customer can choose and customize their aftersales service package and get benefits of up to Rs 50,000.