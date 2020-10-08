Bajaj Trademarks ‘Neuron’; What Could It Be?

Bajaj has trademarked the name ‘Neuron’ for our country and the speculative brains are already at it again. Some reports suggest that it could be a new connected technology for Bajaj’s two-wheelers, while some suggest that Bajaj could launch a new electric scooter with the same name or a new motorcycle. The description mentions that the trademark covers anything ranging from two, three and four-wheelers to their engines, parts and components. This makes guessing the upcoming product from Bajaj even harder.

Our bet is on a new smartphone connectivity feature because let’s think about it, Bajaj is renowned to give its offerings a rather ‘macho’ name and ‘Neuron’ doesn’t have a nice ‘muscular’ ring to it now, does it?

Given the fact that two-wheeler manufacturers are bestowing their products with connected features, the chances of ‘Neuron’ being Bajaj’s take at it seems the most likely. The pairing technology offers ride stats, turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts and much more. Bajaj could first introduce the new technology with the Dominar twins and later drip it down to the Pulsar range. The Dominar twins might be value for money propositions but the inclusion of this connected tech would make them even more desirable. None of the Bajaj motorcycles features smartphone-connected technology, except for the brand’s Chetak electric scooter. As a result, Bajaj could offer new connected technology on its motorcycles to help compete against its segment rivals. Bajaj could also introduce the new tech with the Chetak electric scooter as well. At the moment, the Chetak’s smartphone-compatible features aren’t as comprehensive as the Ather 450X or the TVS iQube Electric. So adding extra features should help the Chetak compete better against its rivals. Another set of speculations also suggest that Bajaj is gearing up to take the fight to Royal Enfield, again.

Currently, the only cruiser in the company’s lineup is the Avenger family which isn’t considered a direct rival to the bikes from Royal Enfield. But since the neo-retro segment is picking up in India and how, it won’t be a surprise if the latest rumours actually turn true. Only recently, Honda upped the game with its CB350 and has already made it pretty clear that it will be placed in the direct territory of Royal Enfield bikes.

Talking about the Dominar, the Dominar 250 could serve as the perfect base to develop a cruiser motorcycle. Dominar 250 is powered by a 248.77cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor which is borrowed from the KTM 250 Duke. This helps the Dominar 250 produce 26.6bhp of power and 23.5Nm of peak torque. It is torquey and the 250cc configuration would make Bajaj price it more competitively as well.

Anyway, these are just mere speculations and we will have for the manufacturer to reveal more details about what exactly ‘Neuron’ is.