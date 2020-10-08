BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS Launched At INR 2.45 Lakh And INR 2.85 Lakh Respectively

BMW Motorrad India has launched the BS6 compliant G310 twins and the biggest surprise came in the form of their aggressive pricing! The BS6 G 310 R gets a price tag of INR 2.45 lakh while BS6 G 310 GS will now set you back by INR 2.85 lakh. This means that both the BMW Motorrad motorcycles are now significantly cheaper than their BS4 counterparts. BMW has also updated both the motorcycles, cosmetically as well as mechanically.

More details

BS4 G 310 R used to retail at ₹2.99 lakh while BS4 G 310 GS used to cost ₹3.49 lakh. The aggressive new pricing will certainly help BMW in clocking higher sales number. The German motorcycle maker had started accepting BS6 G 310 twins’ bookings in India last month and we expect the bikes’ deliveries to commence soon.

Cosmetic changes

Though the silhouettes of both the motorcycles are retained, we do see some new changes in the overall design. Both the motorcycles now get a new LED headlamp with LED DRL, LED winkers, and LED tail light. One can also notice a couple of redesigned side panels and new body graphics. Both GS 310 R and GS 310 GS are now available in new colour options.

The G310 twins now utilize a multi-colour concept, which has been a signature feature of the BMW GS family. The MotoGP inspired colour theme comprises various colours such as metallic titanium grey, polar white, red and Kyanite blue metallic. In both bikes, the engine housing covers for the alternator, clutch and water pump are finished in new Titanium Grey metallic colour. In the BMW G 310 R, this further extends to the footrest plates and rear grab handle, enhancing the modern look.

Mechanical changes

The 312cc, single-cylinder engine is now BS6-compliant and churns out 34bhp at 9,500rpm and 28Nm at 7,00rpm- the same figures as the outgoing model. However, the engine which is paired to a six-speed gearbox now gets an assist and slipper clutch as standard. BMW has included ride-by-wire throttle which is electronic throttle grip in BMW’s lingo. Its official top-speed is rated at 143 kmph while 0-100 kmph will take 7.17 seconds. In terms of functionality, new G310 twins are now equipped with adjustable clutch lever and handbrake lever. There are four adjustment levels, which can be customized as per the hand size of the user.

The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are now available on attractive finance schemes through BMW India Financial Services with all-inclusive monthly instalments starting at INR 4,500 and INR 5,500 respectively (*calculation for a loan under the BMW Bullet Plan). For complete peace of mind, BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for ‘three years, unlimited kilometres. The warranty can be extended to the fourth and fifth year at an additional cost of INR 16,250. The first 500 customers will avail a special price of INR 5,499.

While we did expect BMW to price the G310 twins much more aggressively this time. The Bavarian manufacturer has certainly managed to surprise us. Last we heard, the environment in the orange camp is a little tense.