Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is celebrating the achievement of crossing the 5.5 Lakh sales mark within a short span of 4.5 years of its debut. This is by far the fastest by any compact SUV. Launched in early 2016, Vitara Brezza entered the compact SUV segment and is credited to be one of the biggest reasons behind the popularity of the compact SUV segment in India.

Responding to the rapidly changing customer needs, the all-new Vitara Brezza was refreshed earlier this year at the 2020 Auto Expo. After dropping diesel engine from its line-up, the new BS6 compliant Vitara Brezza comes with a 4 cylinder 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine. While the unavailability of diesel trim might be a weakness for Maruti, but a distinct advantage with the Vitara Brezza is its peppy 4-cylinder 1.5-litre petrol engine under the hood.

Speaking on the success, Mr ShashankSrivastava, Executive Director(Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its launch, VitaraBrezza has dominated the compact SUV segment. As a trendsetter, it clicked with the passion of the SUV buyer, with its bold design language, powerful performance and sporty character. It quickly went on to become the most-awarded compact SUV as well as dominated the sales charts. With the introduction of the powerful 1.5L petrol engine along with numerous design updates, Vitara Brezza has further delighted the customers and cemented its pole position in the segment. This 5.5 lakh sales milestone of VitaraBrezza has been a marquee statement of our endeavour to consistently innovate and strengthen Maruti Suzuki’s portfolio in line with the current consumer preferences and market trends.”

The SUV features a dual-tone roof, new LED headlamp and DRLs along with sporty interiors. In terms of feature, Maruti offers advanced automatic transmission that features the Hill Hold Assist feature along with Smart Hybrid technology. The dual battery system plays its part in the Vitara Brezza’s fuel efficiency of 18.76 km/l for automatic variant and 17.03km/l for the manual variant. It also features idle stop-start & torque assist functions with regenerative brake energy. A big naturally aspirated petrol engine translates to refined and linear power delivery at all RPMs making for fewer gearshifts. Launched earlier this year, the all-new Vitara Brezza has already sold over 32,000 units within a short span of 6 months. It has emerged as one of the highest-selling compact SUVs in a segment which has traditionally been diesel driven, thus unleashing a new sentiment in Indian customers.