MG Gloster Full-Size SUV To Be Introduced At The Auto Expo 2020

At the upcoming Auto Expo 2020, MG Motor India will showcase 14 products at its pavilion and one of them will be an SUV which will compete against the likes of the Ford Endeavour and the Toyota Fortuner. To be called the MG Gloster, this full-size, 7-seater SUV is based on the Maxus D90 which is another brand under SAIC’s umbrella.

The teaser also reveals that the MG Gloster will pack a lot of features and will probably be offered with a 2.0-litre diesel good for 200 HP+ and 480 Nm, developed in-house by MG. The motor will most likely be paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox sourced from ZF, sending power to either the rear axle or all four wheels for higher-spec variants. The carmaker has also revealed details about the Gloster’s dimensions where it measures 5,005 mm in length, 1,932mm in width and 1,875mm in height. The wheelbase measures 2,950mm and to make the new body-on-frame SUV handle Indian roads better, the suspension system is a dual helix independent in the front and 5-link integral type at the back.

For the number of features which the Hector offers, expect the Gloster to be a connected SUV too and will most likely come fitted with some segment-first kit. Expected items in the list include a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, TPMS, LED headlights and taillights, multi-zone airconditioning, a powered seat for the driver, a large infotainment screen and premium upholstery. Expect this new MG to priced upwards of INR 35 lakh upon introduction in the latter half of this year. The vehicle is already being tested on Indian roads for validation.

MG Motor India has announced that it will showcase and demonstrate the latest technologies and advancements in internet, electric & autonomous cars, at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020. Alongside the Gloster, MG India is also expected to reveal the Hector with 3rd row of seats and an MPV which will be up against the Innova and the Kia Carnival. We’ll get you all the updates from the event next week. Stay tuned.