Tata Motors’ ‘TACNet IdeaNation’ Platform Invites Participants To Solve Complex Mobility Issues

Preparing to unveil a slew of new-generation personal and commercial vehicles next week at the Auto Expo 2020, Tata Motors is also looking for solutions which will address complex mobility issues. For this, with its focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions which will cater to the future of mobility, Tata Motors launched a crowdsourcing platform named ‘TACNet IdeaNation’. It allows people to engage and harness capabilities and ideas from everywhere in the country. The platform will empower citizens across the country to put forward problems and challenges which they think are existent or which they personally experience in the nation’s mobility ecosystem.

TACNet IdeaNation is not just inviting people to submit issues and ideas, but also looking at taking their help first in prioritizing which one of these should the company work on solving for, and then finally reaching out to innovators and the start-up Eco-system to help solve for the same. Participants can submit their entries on https://ideanation.tatamotors.com/index, by 3rd February 2020, by choosing one of the problem categories namely Urban Commuting, Urban Goods, Rural Commute and Leisure Travel.

Post extensive scrutiny for the idea’s relevance, authenticity and size of the problem by a panel at Tata Motors, a list of top ten issues will be compiled. This list will then be posted on the IdeaNation website for voting by the people. Attendees at the Tata Motors pavilion during the Auto Expo 2020 will also get a chance to cast their vote from the venue. Through this democratic process, the top 3 issues identified will be selected and then presented to aspiring entrepreneurs, start-ups or individuals to submit their ideas and solutions to solve them. The teams, whose ideas are shortlisted, will then be able to develop their solutions with Tata Motors’ support. To know more about TACNet IdeaNation, visit – https://ideanation.tatamotors.com

Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Jhunja, Head- Mobility Services, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “As a leading Indian automotive brand, we constantly keep innovating for better serving the market, and engaging with our customers and the categories we cater to. Through TACNet IdeaNation, we are creating a platform that allows us to engage and harness capabilities and ideas from everywhere in the country. It is an opportunity for everyone from any part of the country to participate and co-create by providing an entirely new vision for enhancing the country’s mobility ecosystem.”