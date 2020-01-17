MG Motor India To Showcase 14 Products At The Auto Expo 2020

Ready to launch the ZS EV all-electric SUV, MG Motor India has announced that it will showcase and demonstrate the latest technologies and advancements in internet, electric & autonomous cars, at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020. The carmaker will showcase a total of 14 models across various segments, which will include products from their current global portfolio and future platforms.

MG’s range on display at its pavilion will focus on internet, electric and autonomous cars – encompassing a range of 14 cars across hatchback, sedans and utility vehicle segments. Participating for the first time at the Indian Auto Expo, the carmaker aims to demonstrate its technological prowess and global focus as a future-forward brand at the event. If we could take a guess, it will in all probability be the MG Hector with 6 seats, the MG ZS EV, the MG D90 – a full-size SUV rivalling the likes of the Fortuner, the MG3 hatchback and some concepts which will drop hints about the carmaker’s future plans.

Speaking about the brand’s presence at this year’s Auto Expo, Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India, said, “MG Motor India is committed to accelerating the adoption of eco-friendly, next-generation mobility solutions over the long term in India. To achieve this goal, we aim to establish our technology leadership and further consolidate our position in the Indian automotive space. Our presence at this year’s Auto Expo with a focus on future technologies for India is a testimony to this commitment. All MG products at the Expo operate at the intersection of our core focus on innovation, customer experience and sustainability-led development.”

The ZS EV will also be formally launched in the coming weeks and MG has already begun installation of home chargers which come complimentary with the car, at customers’ homes. The all-electric SUV has achieved a Five Star Euro NCAP rating and is powered by a 44.5 kWh, liquid-cooled NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) battery from CATL, one of the world’s largest battery manufacturers. The battery allows the car to travel for a range of up to 340 kilometres on a full charge. The motor delivers 353 Nm of instant torque and 143 PS power, helping the car to reach 100 kmph from a standstill in 8.5 seconds.