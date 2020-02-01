All-New Hyundai Creta’s Design Sketch Revealed Before Auto Expo Debut

What has been the best-selling mid SUV in the Indian car space, the Hyundai Creta is ready to present itself in a brand new avatar at the Auto Expo 2020. Although the new model has already gone on sale in China and the India-spec version is pretty similar, we expect some changes to be made to the design, in line with local tastes. The new Creta will share engines with the Kia Seltos, which has been running BS6-compliant motors since the time of introduction.

In terms of design, the new-gen Creta will appear quite unique when compared to its competition or its predecessor. The 2020 version will get a mean-looking face which will be fitted with sharp LED illuminators and Hyundai’s new grille design. From the sides, the new Creta retains a roofline which is identical to the outgoing version, however, new creases enhance the overall character of the SUV. At the rear though, gone are the conventional illuminators and in come split LED lights which should look great in the real world.

Also Read: Real-World Video Of The iX25 Previews The 2020 Hyundai Creta

The biggest change will be inside the cabin though, where everything will be fresh and new. The all-new Creta will most likely offer a panoramic sunroof and a huge, vertically-oriented infotainment screen. Since rivals here offer such things already, expect the new Creta to carry these things too. It will also feature an all-electronic instrument cluster, a colour MID, Hyundai’s BlueLink, wireless charging, a 360-degree camera, driving modes, an electronic parking brake and a new layout for the dashboard. We expect seat ventilation to be on offer too.

In terms of engines, the 1.5-litre petrol is a certain and the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor paired with a DCT, could be offered with the Hyundai too. In terms of power, the 1.5-litre NA engine is good for 115 bhp and 144 Nm of torque and offers a choice of a 6-speed manual box or an automatic. Compared to the 1.6-litre petrol motor on the Creta, these numbers are 8 Hp and 6 Nm down. However, the 1.4-litre turbocharged motor makes 140 HP and 242 Nm. The 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre BS-IV diesel engines of the current-gen car will make way for a new 1.5-litre engine which will make about 115 HP and 250 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual and auto options. The new Creta will be revealed at the Auto Expo and February, before going on sale across the country a month or so later.