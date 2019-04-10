MG eZS Fully-Electric SUV To Be Launched In India In December 2019

Gearing up to launch one of India’s first connected vehicles – the MG Hector, Morris Garages has now announced that the MG eZS fully-electric SUV will go on sale here in December 2019. The MG eZS will be launched in India first, followed by some other markets like the UK, Germany, Australia, Thailand & the Middle East.

Coming to the product, the MG eZS is an electric version of the ZS crossover SUV which is pretty similar in size to the likes of the Renault Captur. It is powered by a single electric motor which spins the front wheels with 148 bhp and 350 Nm of twist. That power is enough to make the vehicle sprint from 0 – 50 kph in about 3.1 seconds. The size of the battery isn’t known, but the manufacturer states that the eZS can travel for nearly 430 kilometres before running out of charge. When it does, its battery can replenish 80% of its capacity within 30 minutes when plugged into a fast charger. What kind of a battery pack will power the car which goes on sale in India is still unknown.

MG India had already announced the launch of the first connected SUV – the Hector, with inbuilt internet connectivity. Scheduled to go on sale in June this year, the MG Hector will come with several industry-first features housed in a 10.4” Head Unit. The Hector’s touch screen is designed with a vertical interface that allows the driver to control the entire car system with just a touch or voice command and comes pre-loaded with entertainment content. The iSMART Next Gen featured in the Hector comes with an industry first embedded M2M with Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPV6) ready for 5G. With a country-wide network of 120 sales and service outlets across India, MG aims to ensure a seamless ownership experience for its Indian customers.

Talking about the brand’s beginning in India, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India said, “With a modern design and advanced technology, the MG eZS will herald a new chapter in environment-friendly solutions in India. While the petrol version of the MG ZS had already become a popular choice globally, we are confident that its zero-emissions electric equivalent will bring accessible electric motoring to the customers in India upon its launch by the end of this year.”

He added, “We hope by the time we launch the vehicle; the government would have announced the much-needed subsidies and incentives for the EVs under the recently announced FAME II scheme so that the people are encouraged to by the environmentally friendly mobility solutions. More details about the specifications and features of the eZS will be announced at a later stage,”