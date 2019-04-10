Royal Enfield Twins Breakfast Ride In Bangalore Registers Heavy Turnout

More than 180+ Royal Enfield 650cc twins turned up at a breakfast ride organised in Bangalore last Sunday. A ride exclusively organised for owners of the new-gen, twin-cylinder Royal Enfields, the meeting point of the ride was at Ground Zero Hub near Nandi Hills in Bangalore. Our friend and follower Vivek has shared some pictures from the event, which he was also a part of and rode his Interceptor 650 for 120 kms to be a part of it.

As a part of the event, riders were given RE goodies, which included a wristband and balaclava, a sumptuous breakfast at the venue, which was followed by a DIY session hosted by RE engineers on basic troubleshooting techniques. A unique trait among folks who work at RE is that even the top guys are very hands-on and actually spend time in the saddle of the products they build. They know how their machines function, down to the last detail, and are never shy to share their experiences and details every time we come across them.

Coming back to RE’s products, the company recently launched the Royal Enfield Bullet Trials, which has been priced at INR 1.62 lakh for the 350cc variant and INR 2.07 lakh for the 500cc powered bike. Both motorcycles are a tribute to RE’s Trials competition winning bikes from the 50s, which won a lot of championships in the hands of Johnny Brittain. The bike maker has also been busy testing next-generation models of their 350 and 500cc single-cylinder bikes, which includes the Classic, Thunderbird and the Bullet range. The new 650cc engine will also power all-new machines, details about which aren’t available publicly.

The brand has been facing new competition from the likes of Jawa, which has been rather successful in resurrecting interest for the brand, which was once pretty popular in India. However, Royal Enfield is working on their aim to become the Global leader in the middleweight segment and as a result, has announced a new assembly unit for the 650cc twins in Thailand to meet local demand. The brand has been immensely successful in creating a bond with its patrons through multiple events and that is where it still remains unbeatable.