MG Cyberster India Launch Tomorrow, July 25: Here’s What Makes It a Game-Changer

4-Pointer Overview:
- MG’s first electric sports car—the Cyberster—is finally launching in India tomorrow, July 25.
- Dual motors, 77kWh battery, and up to 580km of claimed range—performance meets long legs.
- Scissor doors, soft-top roof, 0–100 in 3.2 seconds—it’s dripping with sports car flair.
- Crammed with tech—ADAS, touch controls, Apple CarPlay, 360° camera, and more.
Introduction:
It’s finally happening. After months of teasers, buzz, and anticipation, MG Motor is all set to launch the Cyberster in India tomorrow, and it’s nothing short of a showstopper.
This isn’t just another electric car—it’s India’s first all-electric convertible sports car. It screams performance, it oozes style, and it brings a futuristic vibe that turns heads without even trying. From Lambo-style scissor doors to a tech-filled cabin that looks like it belongs in a gaming simulator, the Cyberster is MG flexing hard in the premium EV space.
So, what exactly makes it so special? Let’s break it down—simple, real, and human.
Insanely Fast. Surprisingly Practical.
Under the sculpted hood lies a performance beast. The version coming to India isn’t the toned-down one—it’s the full-blown, top-of-the-line variant.
Here’s what you’re getting:
- 77kWh battery
- Dual electric motors (front + rear = All-Wheel Drive)
- 510bhp of power and 725Nm of torque
Translation? This car flies from 0–100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds. That’s serious sports car stuff—without a drop of petrol.
And the range? A healthy 580km on a full charge (CLTC tested). That’s not just fast—it’s practical too. You can easily plan weekend getaways without worrying about charging halfway.
A Cabin Straight Out of a Sci-Fi Movie
Step inside, and the Cyberster feels more PlayStation than plain-Jane. The cabin is bold, techy, and feels like something out of a concept car—but it’s real.
You’ll find:
- A flat-bottom steering wheel with MG’s octagon badge
- A 10.25-inch digital driver display
- Two 7-inch screens flanking the main cluster
- A vertical touchscreen on the centre console for infotainment and controls
- And a slick touch-based AC panel—no knobs, just modern swipes
Oh, and did we mention it’s a convertible? The soft top folds down with a tap. Perfect for breezy night drives.
Safety + Tech = Confidence on Every Drive
But it’s not just eye candy. The Cyberster is as smart as it is fast, with a loaded list of features to keep you and your passengers safe and comfortable.
Here’s what you get:
- ADAS suite including:
- Blind spot monitoring
- Lane-keep assist
- Rear cross-traffic alert
- Forward collision warning
- 360-degree camera for easy parking
- Adaptive cruise control for smooth highway rides
- Apple CarPlay + Android Auto to stay connected
This EV doesn’t just care about style—it’s built to take care of you too.
Looks That’ll Break Necks
MG has gone retro-modern with this design. The Cyberster nods to the classic MG B Roadster, but adds bold, sharp lines, scissor doors, and a “smiling” front air dam for a bit of cheeky flair.
Other highlights:
- 20-inch alloys for that beefy sports car stance
- Arrow-style LED tail-lights with a connecting light strip
- Gloss black diffuser at the back for extra aggression
- Color choices? Red, white, yellow, and grey for India.
MG Cyberster: Quick Look
|Feature
|Details
|Launch Date
|July 25, 2025 (tomorrow!)
|Powertrain
|Dual Motor, AWD
|Battery Pack
|77kWh
|Power/Torque
|510bhp / 725Nm
|0–100 km/h
|3.2 seconds
|Range (CLTC)
|580km
|Features
|ADAS, 360° cam, CarPlay, touch AC
|Style Highlights
|Scissor doors, Convertible soft top
|Colors (India)
|Red, Grey, White, Yellow
|Sold via
|MG Select Premium Showrooms
Conclusion:
The MG Cyberster isn’t just another car—it’s a statement. A bold one. One that says electric cars don’t have to be dull. They can be fast, fun, futuristic, and drop-dead gorgeous.
With its launch happening tomorrow, this car is going to stir up India’s premium EV market like never before. So whether you’re a collector, enthusiast, tech junkie, or someone who just wants to feel something every time they drive—this might just be your next dream machine.