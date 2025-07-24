Renault Triber Old vs New: Key Differences Every Buyer Should Know in 2025

4‑Point Overview
- Facelifted Triber launched at ₹6.30–9.17 lakh, replacing the 2019‑launched model with ₹14k–41k higher pricing.
- Brand‑new exterior styling, refreshed interior, and Renault’s updated 2D diamond logo.
- Comes standard with 6 airbags, 360° camera, cruise control, and wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay.
- Retains its reliable 1.0 L petrol NA engine with manual or AMT gearbox—no turbo or diesel versions.
Introduction
After nearly six years, the Renault Triber gets a well-timed makeover—just when MPVs feel due for a refresh. This facelift brings a sharper design, more tech and safety, but keeps the same familiar engine under the hood. If you’ve been looking at compact family cars, this is Renault’s answer to staying fresh at an affordable price. It’s bigger on features, better looking, and still kind to your budget.
Exterior Overhaul: Flashy and Fresh
The facelifted Triber looks dramatically different:
- On the front, it gets a new slim gloss‑black grille with chunky diagonal slats and striking LED headlights that seamlessly blend into it.
- The bumper’s been reshaped with a larger air intake, slimmer fog lamps, and silver trim accents.
- At the rear: smoked LED tail lamps linked by black trim, repositioned “TRIBER” badge, and a re‑designed bumper.
- Sides now feature gloss‑black door handles, updated cladding, a blacked‑out roof, and new 15‑inch flex‑steel wheels (alloy wheels remain available for ₹9,990 extra).
- Crucially, it debuts Renault’s new 2D diamond logo in India—sleek, flat, modern.
Why it matters: The Triber now looks closer to Renault’s latest models globally—more premium, more confident, and ready to impress urban buyers.
Interior & Tech: Smarter, More Connected
Inside, it’s a smarter cabin:
- Swapped the old black-silver theme for a lighter grey-beige interior, making the cabin look brighter and more pleasant.
- The 8‑inch touchscreen is now pushed higher, with AC vents moved below—giving a cleaner, more purposeful dashboard layout inspired by the Kiger.
- Geometric-patterned accents, new upholstery, and Renault’s updated steering wheel logo enhance the modern feel.
- Tech upgrades include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7″ driver display, cruise control, front parking sensors, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and a 360° camera.
- Safety bump: 6 airbags across the range (up from max 4), plus ABS, traction control, hill‑hold assist, ISOFIX mounts and tire pressure monitoring (TPMS).
Why it matters: Families get smarter creature comforts and peace of mind with safety tech that most rivals either limit or omit at this price.
Safety Upgrade: Big Leap Over Last Model
Safety makes a big leap:
- 6 airbags standard across all trims—front, side, and curtain.
- Full suite of safety assist: ABS, traction control, hill‑hold, ISOFIX, and TPMS remain intact.
- New features: 360° camera, cruise control, auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers.
- Potential for better crash test ratings thanks to enhanced protections.
Why it matters: Renault is clearly responding to buyer demand—and regulatory changes—by prioritizing occupant safety. Families can breathe easier knowing top-end tech is no longer optional.
Powertrain: Tried, Tested, and Trustworthy
Mechanicals remain familiar:
- The same 1.0‑litre, 3‑cylinder petrol engine produces 72 hp and 96 Nm.
- Buyers get a 5‑speed manual or a 5‑speed AMT option (AMT limited to top Emotion trim).
- Fuel efficiency: 19 km/L for manual, 18.3 km/L for AMT.
- CNG retrofit continues to be available for MT models.
Why it matters: Renault knows the engine works well in city and highway conditions. Keeping it unchanged ensures reliability, low maintenance, and affordable running costs.
Side‑by‑Side Comparison Table
|Feature
|Old Triber
|Facelifted Triber
|Price (ex‑showroom)
|~₹6.16–8.76 lakh
|₹6.30–9.17 lakh
|Front design
|Traditional chrome grille, halogen lights
|Gloss‑black grille, LED headlights, new bumper
|Logo
|3D diamond
|New flat 2D diamond
|Wheels
|Alloy or basic steel
|New 15″ flex‑steel wheels; alloys optional
|Interior theme
|Black and silver
|Light grey‑beige with patterned trims
|Infotainment
|Wired CarPlay/Android Auto
|Wireless support added
|Driver display
|Analog
|New 7″ digital cluster
|Safety airbags
|Up to 4 (variant dependent)
|6 airbags standard
|Other safety feature
|ABS, ISOFIX
|+ 360° cam, cruise, rain-sensing wipers
|Engine
|1.0 L petrol, 72 hp
|Same
|Transmissions
|5‑speed MT/AMT
|Same (AMT only Emotion)
|Fuel economy
|19 km/L (MT)
|Same
|CNG option
|MT only
|Continued
|Variants naming
|RXE, RXL, RXT, RXZ
|Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Emotion
Conclusion
The Renault Triber facelift is one of those updates that just makes sense. It sharpens the look, adds thoughtful tech, boosts safety, and still keeps things familiar under the hood. All of this—without sending the price through the roof. That’s exactly what Indian families want right now: more value, not more complication.
If you’re buying your first MPV or stepping up from a hatchback, this refreshed Triber hits the sweet spot. It still feels easy to own, easy to drive, and perfect for city runs or weekend escapes with the whole family.
Loved the old Triber? You’ll find this one even more practical and polished. New to the nameplate? It’s now a serious contender in the family car game. In a market full of overpriced promises, the Triber facelift quietly does it all—and does it well.