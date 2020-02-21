MG connects with its classic car owners at 21 Gun Salute Rally

Preserving the legacy is very important to any vehicle manufacturer and when you have a strong heritage like the British car manufacturer MG, it becomes all the more important to stay connected to the roots. Keeping the same in mind, MG Motor India marked its second participation in the much-revered 21 Gun Salute Rally. The rally was led by MG’s first-ever car model, the 1924 MGA as the procession was flagged off from India Gate towards DLF Cyber Hub, Gurgaon. MG Car Club from the UK supported the event and helped in bringing together the owners of MG Classics in India.

The legacy of MG has spanned nearly 100 years in India as MG became renowned for its two-door coupes and roadsters. It was a great occasion for the owners of MG classic cars to come together and share their stories and experiences with MG.

Flagging off the rally, Adam Sloman, General Manager, MG Car Club (MGCC) UK, said, “Connecting with past MG owners in India helps us in strengthening the bond between the global MG community. It feels great to hear stories of Indian MG classic car owners and see some of the most iconic and rare models like MGB, MG Midget and MGA which signifies the strong heritage of MG cars in India.” Founded in 1930 in the UK, MG Car Club (MGCC) is one of the oldest car club in the world, with over 50,000 members worldwide.

Speaking about the 21 Gun Salute Rally, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India said, “MG is a brand that car lovers have cherished for close to a century. Connecting with the owners of MG classic cars enriches us with stories of the past, allowing each one of the participants to have a trip down memory lane. The 21 Gun Salute Rally is not just an event but a journey that brings together vintage car owners and creates the foundation of a ‘car club culture’ and ‘connected community’ in the country.”

It was a two-day event which ended with a Concoursd’Elegance which was held at Karma Lake Lands in Gurugram on February 16, 2020. The day also marked the amalgamation of two eras as the rally witnessed vintage cars from MG’s stable as they also showcased their latest and modern products like the Hector and ZS EV.