BS6 Hero Passion Pro walkraround video

Hero Passion Pro has been a household name in the Indian two-wheeler market since a long time. When an average Indian customer thinks of getting himself a commuter motorcycle, a serious thought is always given to the Passion Pro. To deal with the BS6 norms, Hero has rolled out a new Passion Pro which is now BS6 compliant and comes with some necessary improvements.

Here’s a detailed walkaround video of the Hero BS6 Passion Pro: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Edys_DfdVNk

It now delivers 9 % more power than before from its 110cc FI engine and churns out peak power output of 9.02 bhp @ 7500 rpm and 9.79 NM of torque @ 5000 rpm which is 22 % more than before. Just like the Glamor, the chassis has been upgraded to a diamond frame. Suspension travel has increased too by 14 % at the front while 10 % at the back to make it all the more comfortable. Ground clearance too, has been increased by 9 %.

The overall styling of the motorcycle is funkier than the competition, all thanks to the trendy colors that are on offer and the inclusion of catchy graphics too. The Passion Pro branding is prominently visible on the tank shrouds and on the tank as well which will help it in grabbing some eyeballs. A Semi-digital instrument cluster can be found on this motorcycle which also includes a side stand indicator and an engine malfunction light. The seat is long and comfortable and the riding position too, is very comfort oriented.

The new BS6 compliant Passion Pro will be offered in two variants, just like the Glamor. The disc brake variant can be yours for 67,190 /- ex-showroom and the less costly drum brake variant is priced at 64, 990 /- ex-showroom.