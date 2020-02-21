Details of the India-bound 2020 Hyundai i20 revealed

Hyundai’s hold in the Indian market has grown stronger over the years and it won’t be wrong to say that i20 has had a major role to play in it. Since its launch, Hyundai has made sure that it remains the trendsetter in its class by consistently upgrading it. As the rivals take the fight to the next level, Hyundai has geared up again to give it back to them by revealing the latest generation of its revered i20. Exterior images and sketches were leaked online just ahead of its Geneva Motor Show launch. Hyundai then confirmed by revealing the pictures and some specs officially.

So what has changed in the new i20? A lot, to start with. The overall design of the exterior now follows Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language. It looks sharper than before as the front end now uses a single piece cascading grille with a new set of LED headlamps and DRLs. The headlamps are sharper and sleeker than the outgoing model. To give it that much needed sportier look, the ORVMs are now painted black. The silhouette is vastly similar to that of the current generation. The side profile too, is sharper than before and Hyundai has thrown in a little bit of chrome garnishing which runs from the C-pillar to the shoulder line. Another prominent upgrade are the new 17 inch wheels which look spectacular at least in the images.

Keeping up with the new design philosophy, the rear end doesn’t disappoint either. We can see a new set of LED tail lamps which again, are a step-up from the current generation the way they look. The boot lid is blacked out and the blacked treatment carries to the roof as well.

The interior sketches and details regarding the powertrains on offer are out too. The most visually noticeable upgrade is the inclusion of two 10.25 inch screens- one will act as an instrument cluster while the other will be your good old infotainment system. It will come loaded with features like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, Blue Link connected UI, ambient lighting and wireless charging. Hyundai has always been on the forefront whenever it comes to technological advancement in its segment and they seem to carry the same stature with their new i20 as well. Other notable features include high beam assist, parking collision avoidance assist and lane keep assist.

Hyundai will offer plenty of powertrain options to choose from. We will most likely find a 1.2 litre naturally aspirated and 1.0 litre turbo petrol engines in different states of tune. The main talking point about them is the inclusion of a 48v mild-hybrid system as an option on the 100PS variant and standard on the 120PS variant of the 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine. It will give Hyundai that much needed edge over its rivals by increasing overall driveability and a substantial increase in its fuel economy as well. The 1.2 litre NA engine will most likely churn out 84 PS of power and will be paired to a 5 speed manual gearbox while the 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine will be mated to 7-speed DCT and a 6-speed manual transmission. The diesel option is most likely to be taken from the 1.5 litre one which does the job in Kia Seltos, it will, although, be detuned.

We can expect the 2020 i20 to hit our shores by mid-2020. With the details and pictures that are revealed, the wait is surely going to be hard as it seems that Hyundai has gone all guns blazing to decimate the competition. Watch this space for further updates on the new i20.