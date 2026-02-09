Maruti Victoris Gets Its First Ever Discount, Benefits Up To Rs 78,000 Now On Offer

Buying a mid-size SUV today is as much about timing as it is about the product. Prices are going up across brands, new rivals are entering the market, and buyers are looking for the best possible value at the right moment. Against this backdrop, Maruti Suzuki has launched its first-ever discount scheme for Victoris which makes the SUV even more attractive than before.
Launched in September 2025, the Victoris sits below the Grand Vitara and is sold through Maruti’s Arena dealerships. This broader dealer reach helped the Victoris gain quick traction, particularly in smaller cities and towns. Now, with special benefits introduced in February 2026, Maruti is clearly aiming to maintain that momentum.
Variant-wise benefits on offer
For petrol and CNG buyers the discounts are different for each trim level.
- LXi and VXi variants get total benefits of up to Rs 50,000
- ZXi and ZXi+ variants receive benefits worth up to Rs 61,000
- Strong hybrid variants get the highest benefit of up to Rs 78,000
These advantages include a combination of consumer offers and loyalty bonuses. Availability is dependent on dealer stock and the offer is expected to be time limited.
Why this move matters now
The Victoris has had a fantastic sales run so far.
- Crossed 50,000 units in just five months
- Sold 15,240 units in January 2026
- Regular monthly sales of between 12,000 and 14,000 units
Sales fell sharply in December but rebounded strongly in January, taking the Victoris back into the top-selling car ranks.
At the same time, competition of the segment has grown. New launches such as the Tata Sierra and Kia Seltos have already rolled out of showrooms, and models such as the Renault Duster and Nissan Tekton are on the way. There is also overlap within Maruti’s own lineup, with the Grand Vitara continuing to compete quite closely.
What this means for buyers
With the petrol, CNG and strong hybrid options, solid sales performance and meaningful discounts now in place, the Victoris is a more compelling buy in early 2026. For many buyers, this could be the sweet spot to step in before prices move again.