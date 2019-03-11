Mercedes Benz Luxe Drive Returns in a New Avatar

Celebrating their 25th anniversary in the Indian market, leading luxury brand Mercedes Benz kicked off the fifth edition of their unique customer acquisition program, the Luxe Drive. For its fifth year, the Luxe Drive would be introduced in a completely new avatar which would not only include the lovely German cars but also deliver a mix of Adrenaline, Music and Gourmet as part of their theme this year.

Delivering on the adrenaline part of this experience would be a huge range of their vehicles which customers would be able to take a test drive of. Cars like the CLA and GLA would be made available for self-drive on the road while their SUVs like the GLA, GLC & GLE 250 could be self-driven on a specially designed off-road track. Moreover, customers would also be able to experience various demonstrations of the cars including the GLE 350, GLS, S-Class and more.

Coming to the second pillar of this experience, Music. As an industry first initiative, Mercedes-Benz India has associated with MTV for MTV sessions – a series of live music gigs that showcase the work of today’s hot acts and presenting some of the supremely talented artists and prominent bands including the likes of Nikita Gandhi and Arjun Kanungo.

The last and perhaps the most valuable pillar, Gourmet will see celebrity chef Ranveer Brar travel personally to every location of the Luxe drive to prepare a gastronomical feast for the people attending. He will be engaging the participants with a new and exclusive workshop on Gourmet and food photography. Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar will also introduce the ‘Industry first’ Luxe Drive Culinary Academy to bring in more exclusivity to the gourmet pillar.

A thrilling ‘Mind Games Zone’ has been installed for the fans, loyalists, advocates and their little ones demonstrating the message ‘racing is state of mind’ where winners will get an opportunity to win scale model of Mercedes-Benz’s first ever E-Class sold – W124

Mr Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “As we celebrate 25 years in India with the brand motto “Best Never Rest”; it has been our endeavour to introduce a lot of excitement to this unique experiential program. We have increasingly witnessed growing interest from our customers and prospects in Tier II and Tier III markets to own a luxury marque, and this trend is encouraging for us. Over the years Luxe Drive has become an exciting touchpoint for customers and prospects to interact with the brand and it also gives us an opportunity to reiterate our brand promise to them. The Tier II and III markets have immense potential to grow and become engines of future growth for the industry and initiatives like Luxe Drive are instrumental in taking the brand to these markets. This is the 5th edition of the Luxe Drive Live in India with Gourmet, Music and Adrenaline used as key pillars to strengthen our brand reach and provide our customers with an immersive experience. We are extremely happy with the response we have received over the years and intend to provide an unforgettable experience this year as well.”