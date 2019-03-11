Hyundai and Revv Come Together to Offer Leasing Solutions

Leasing plans seem to have started to pick up in our country. A new trend can be seen emerging where car manufacturers are tying up with other companies to provide their range of models to the people with a leasing option. The latest player to join this bandwagon is Hyundai. The second largest car manufacturer of the country has announced a tie-up with car-rental company Revv to launch a ‘Hyundai subscription’ service. This business model will allow customers of Revv to choose from any one of the Hyundai cars on offer with hassle-free ownership, flexibility and limited commitment. To be kickstarted in the first quarter of 2019, the service would initially be made available across six cities namely Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

Commenting on the announcement Mr SJ Ha, Senior Director, Sales & Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, “We are extremely excited about the Indian mobility landscape currently and foresee great prospects. This strategic alliance will provide a unique opportunity for today’s millennial customers to experience Hyundai’s diverse product offerings that blend with their personality. With our deep understanding of Indian consumers and progressive tech-driven mobility solutions, we aim to forge a new market for the New Age Indians.”

Commenting on this launch, the Revv Founders commented “We are very excited about launching India’s first exclusive car subscription program, along with Hyundai. This is an innovative offering, which will change the way people access mobility in the future. This also helps to deepen our relationship with our strategic partners – Hyundai. As one of India’s leading car sharing companies, we will continue to innovate, and create newer offerings for our customers.”

Offering very flexible subscription plans for both long term and short term use, one can also swap across the Hyundai range and can easily avail it under zero down payment, No insurance/maintenance for short subscription, including an assured-on-demand delivery. Moreover, customers who choose a subscription plan for more than a year would be offered a brand new car.