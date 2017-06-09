Mercedes-Benz Inaugurates Its Largest Showroom In Mumbai

Mercedes-Benz inaugurated its revamped 3S dealership. Shaman Wheels’ latest luxury car destination is located in Kalina, Santa Cruz, which is connected to all parts of Mumbai. The planned location will majorly cater to localities in Santa Cruz, BKC, Kurla, Chembur and Ghatkopar. The 3S dealership was inaugurated by Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India and Amar Sheth, Managing Director, Shaman Wheels.

Shaman Wheels, Kalina is spread over 44,000 sq. ft. area and built with an investment of INR 6 Crore. There will be a total of over 200 professionals to ensure a hassle free brand experience. The showroom is located at CST road, Kalina, Santa Cruz (East) in Mumbai.

Shaman Wheels’ new 3S facility in Mumbai highlights the interior architecture that reflects luxury and creates a new benchmark in retail luxury quotient. The shell of the new dealership is designed as a monolith with the ceiling as sculpted surface. The lighting inside the dealership accentuates the range of Mercedes-Benz that creates an aura around the vehicles. The façade is made larger with the help of an opaque lacquered glass. The dedicated new car delivery area has been created with semi-transparent thread curtains and a fabric light to impart a premium experience for the patrons while taking a new car delivery. In addition, the service reception has been designed as a large open lounge with café tables and a Barista to make it more plush and interactive.

Shaman Wheels is the first dealership of Mercedes-Benz in Mumbai to boast of the exclusive ‘S Lounge’ created for the customers of the high-end Mercedes-Maybach and the S-Class luxury sedans. Adorned with wooden floor, exclusive carpets, imported furniture, the lounge boasts of a complete luxury atmosphere and exudes modern luxury to the core. With segmented wall panels having integrated elements, accessories display and audiovisual display built into the wall panels unit, the lounge is the most distinctive arena of the new dealership. The lounge is also lit by mood lighting that provides a personalized experience for patrons, akin to the ambient lighting experienced in the S-Class luxury sedan. The Mercedes-Maybach and the flagship S-Class luxury sedans will be displayed at the S Lounge.

Speaking at the inauguration, Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, commented, “Mumbai remains an important market for Mercedes-Benz contributing nearly 20% to our overall sales annually. With this entirely refurbished 3S luxury car dealership, we aim to cater to the incessantly burgeoning luxury car market in the city. This is Mercedes-Benz’s eleventh outlet in Mumbai and we are glad to present yet another luxury destination for our patrons in this key market. We are confident that our ever-growing customer base will now enjoy a hassle free ownership experience synonymous with the Three Pointed Star, in close proximity; be it in South Mumbai or the central and western suburbs. With our philosophy of providing the ‘Best Customer Experience’ for 2017, we are confident that together with our long-standing partner Shaman Wheels, we will continue creating unsurpassable luxury car ownership experience for our discerning patrons. Mercedes-Benz has always believed in the growth story of India and the company has been adding value to the narrative of strengthening the brand presence across the country. Its strategic initiatives like this in network expansion, which enhances our growth story even deeper in the market and wins customer trust.”