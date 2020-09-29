Mahindra Thar Accessories Leaked, Will Come With Regular and Adventure Accessories

Mahindra is all set to launch the all-new Thar on 2nd October. The homegrown manufacturer has also announced that the bookings of the all-new Thar will commence on the same day. One of the most defining traits of the Thar apart from its ruggedness has always been its customization possibilities. The Thar is so popular in customization circles that a bone-stock Thar is a rare sight on the road. If you are thinking of booking yourself a Thar and have already thought of umpteen ways you are going to customize it, there’s good news for you.

More details

Apparently, Mahindra is going to offer a wide array of optional accessories with the Thar. While we still wait for the official prices to roll out, the accessories list of the model has been leaked on the web.

Regular accessories

As suggested by the leaked images, the Thar will be offered with a range of regular accessories as well as adventure accessories. Regular accessories for the Thar’s exteriors include a style kit, claddings, chrome kit, chrome appliques, footsteps, body decals, alloy wheels, wheel covers, front DRLs, and front fog lights. Mahindra will also offer a bunch of accessories to soup-up its cabin. It is worth noting that Mahindra has significantly improved the Thar’s cabin over its predecessor. The cabin can be customized with accessories like amplifier and subwoofer pack, roof speaker mounting kit for the second row, body covers, scuff plates, seat covers, steering cover, floor mats, lamination mats, magnetic sunshades.

Adventure accessories

Like we mentioned earlier, Thar will also be offered with adventure accessories. The list includes Go-Pro adventure camera, and its accessories, moulded mud flaps, tyre repair kit, digital tyre gauge, RV air compressor, sim band, towel, cooled arm sleeves. Considering the fact that the Thar owners will eventually step out in the wilderness, Mahindra will also offer camping accessories like tin shovel, sleeping bag, sleeping bed, tents and backpack among many others.

All-new Mahindra Thar specs

Compared to the older model, the new Thar has been tweaked to appeal to a new set of buyers and also those who liked what it offered but sat on the fence as it wasn’t a practical vehicle for everybody. Mahindra has addressed that and will offer the new Thar in two variants – AX and LX. The new Thar gets an updated version of the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine which cranks out 130hp, 300Nm and will be available with a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional, Aisin-sourced, 6-speed torque converter.

If you like petrol engines, the 2.0-litre mStallion motor will also be on offer. It cranks out 150hp of power and 300 Nm (MT), 320Nm (AT) of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Colours on offer are – Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Napoli Black, Aquamarine, Galaxy Grey and Rocky Beige. The new Thar can wade through 650mm of water and offers an unladen ground clearance of 227mm and approach, ramp-over and departure angles of 42 degrees, 27 degrees and 37 degrees. All variants will offer a manual shifter for the 4WD drivetrain with 2H, 4H, and 4L modes.

Image credits: Team BHP