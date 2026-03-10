Audi Opens Bookings for the New SQ8 in India

Performance SUVs are becoming more common in India, but there is still something special about a big V8 under the hood. Audi is bringing that experience back with the new SQ8. The company has now opened bookings before its official launch.
Customers interested can reserve the new Audi SQ8 by paying a booking amount of Rs 5 lakh. The price will be revealed on 17th March when the SUV is officially launched in India.
The SQ8 will sit between the regular Q8 and the high performance RS Q8 in Audi’s lineup.
The biggest talking point is the engine. The SQ8 uses a large V8 motor, something that is becoming rare today.
Key highlights
- 4.0 litre twin turbo V8 petrol engine
- Around 500 bhp of power
- 770 Nm of torque
- 8 speed automatic gearbox
- Audi quattro all wheel drive system
- 0 to 100 kmph in about 4.1 seconds
- Top speed electronically limited to 250 kmph
This is the same engine that powers the RS Q8. However, the SQ8 gets a slightly lower output so that it sits neatly between the regular Q8 and the full RS version.
The SUV also comes with adaptive air suspension and rear wheel steering. These systems help balance comfort and handling despite the vehicle’s size.
The SQ8 resembles the standard Q8, but it has some obvious differences.
A few details stand out
- S badge on the exterior
- Wider air intakes at the front
- Matte silver and black styling features
- Large alloy wheels ranging from 21 to 23 inches
- Quad exhaust outlets at the rear
The cabin follows the same premium layout seen on other Q8 models.
Important features include
- 12.3 inch digital instrument display
- Large touchscreen infotainment system
- S specific graphics for the display
- Head up display
- Panoramic sunroof
- Leather and Alcantara upholstery
- Heating ventilation and massage powered seats
These additions give the SQ8 a good mix of performance and luxury.
Audi has not announced the price yet. The expected price could be around Rs 1.9 crores in India. When it’s launched, the SQ8 will go head-to-head with performance SUVs such as the Mercedes Benz GLE 53 AMG Coupe and the Porsche Cayenne GTS.
Final thoughts
The SQ8 brings back the charm of a powerful V8 SUV with every day usability. With bookings now open, and the launch just days away, Audi fans in India finally have another serious performance SUV to look forward to.