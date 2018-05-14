Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster Blows Its Top

Mercedes-AMG has added a new variant to the GT line-up, known as the AMG GT S Roadster. The model, which is based on the standard GT S, has been slotted between the AMG GT Roadster and the AMG GT C Roadster. While bookings for the model have already commenced for the European markets, the launch is scheduled to take place later this year in July.

Under the hood of the new Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 motor that powers the complete AMG GT family, although this unit has been retuned, and now produces a maximum power output of 515 PS while the peak torque is rated at 670 Nm. Paired to a seven speed DCT unit, the model can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.7 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 309 kmph.

Mercedes-AMG will also offer an array of new features on the GT S Roadster such as the high performance composite braking system, sport suspension with aluminium wishbone axles, rear locking differential and a 47:53 % front-to-rear weight distribution. Customers can also opt for the AMG Dynamic Plus package which features active engine and transmission mounts, wider peak horsepower band in the M and Race modes, Dynamic microfibre covered steering wheel and yellow highlights for the instrument cluster.

Visual cues that separate the Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster from the other variants include inlet grilles for the front bumper, diffuser, and fenders as well as a new trim for the front splitter. The company also offers an AMG carbon-fibre package and an AMG Night package as a few optional packages for the exterior. Inside, the two seater convertible features AMG specific performance seats and an Airscarf neck heater. While the AMG Silver Chrome Interior package is available as standard, owners can also opt for the carbon fibre or high gloss black trims for the AMG trim elements.