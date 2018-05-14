Kawasaki Showroom (MotoSaki Motorcycles) To Commence Operations In Thane On May 20

Previously, India Kawasaki Motors (IKM) or Kawasaki India had shifted its complete production from Bajaj Auto’s plant in Akurdi to their facility in Chakan. The Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler brand also plans to expand its dealership network in the country, and plans to introduce 10 new outlets. The new showrooms, as reported earlier, will come up in regions such as Kolhapur, Nagpur, Vizag, Calicut, Mangalore, Kolkata, Dehradun, Bhubaneshwar, Ludhiana and Goa.

As reported earlier, Kawasaki India had snaps ties with fraudulent Navi-Mumbai dealership — SNK Palm Beach — which was unable to deliver motorcycles despite collecting high amounts of money as a token of advance from the customers.

In recent updates, Kawasaki India is all set to inaugurate a new dealership in Mumbai’s neighborhood, Thane. Kawasaki will extend its reach in the state of Maharashtra with the introduction of a new dealership in Thane. The new dealership, MotoSaki Motorcycles, located at Tritan Dreams Building, Panchpakhadi Service Road, Thane West, will be inaugurated on May 20, 2018. The new dealership will offer the complete range of Kawasaki motorcycles that are available in the country, along with riding gear.

The authorised service centre will also be located in the same vicinity. The inauguration is scheduled to happen at 9 A.M. on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Drop by to have a look at your favourite Kawasaki motorcycle.