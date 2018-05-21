Ather Energy Launches Largest Charging Infrastructure Network In Bangalore

Ather Energy has announced the launch of their charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs), AtherGrid, which is open to all EVs. The company has begun installations of the intelligent and connected charging stations across the city of Bangalore. As many as 30 charging points will be set up by the end of May 2018. By the end of the year, 60 charging points will be available in Bangalore. With this, there will be a charging station within 4 km driving distance from any point in the city. This is the largest charging infrastructure effort in an Indian city.

Installed at malls, cafes, restaurants, tech parks, multiplexes and gyms, they have been selected to cater to both, four wheelers and two wheelers. For this, Ather has partnered with host locations, who have installed Points pro-bono at their premises to offer a convenient experience for all EV owners in the city.

To improve EV ownership experience and increase adoption, AtherGrid and its accompanying app will be offered for free for the next six months to all electric vehicle owners. Using cloud connectivity, consumers can find the nearest Point available and navigate to the charging location using the app. Remotely monitoring charge status and integrated payment options offers EV owners a seamless charging experience.

Ather’s Points have been designed and manufactured in India, keeping in mind the needs of the domestic power grid. Safety features ensure that electricity is drawn only when connected to a vehicle and protects vehicles from overcharging with auto power cut off. Electric vehicles will be protected from undervoltage, overvoltage and overcurrent. And with an IP55 rated body it is safe to use in any weather.