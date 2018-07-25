Meet The New Range-Topping Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement

Skoda has announced the new range-topping Kodiaq Laurin & Klement model for the international markets. In the UK, the new Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement model will be available starting from £35,945 (INR 32.53 lakh – India price may differ).

The L&K model features even more creature comforts, safety systems and driver technology than the previous top model – the Kodiaq Edition. Mechanically, the new Kodiaq L&K is available with four engine options; one petrol and three diesels, with power outputs ranging from 150PS to 190PS. All feature all-wheel drive and are available with DSG transmissions or in the case of the 2.0 TDI 150PS 4×4 variant, a six-speed manual option.

Named in honour of the company’s founders, Václav Laurin and Václav Klement, the new Kodiaq L&K is the most luxurious SUV ever offered by Skoda. In terms of design, the Kodiaq L&K is distinguished from other models in the range by a chrome grille, 19-inch Sirius alloy wheels finished in anthracite and unique front and rear bumpers. Body-coloured under-door panels with distinctive L&K signature logos on the front wings complete the exterior design package.

The luxurious theme continues inside where the cabin gets natural light thanks to the standard panoramic sunroof. The seats are trimmed in leather and alongside the armrest, feature an L&K logo. Piano black decorative trims further enhance the premium feel, as does the standard ambient lighting system and aluminium trimmed pedals.

As befits a range-topping model, the Kodiaq L&K showcases Skoda’s numerous technologies, driver assistants and safety features. These include Columbus infotainment system, Area view, progressive steering, curtain airbags, CANTON sound system and heated windscreen.

Check out more images of the new Skoda Kodiaq L&K below: