Meet The Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition: A Bespoke Defender For Bond Fans!

The James Bond movie series has been in the making for the last 25 years. The series is no short of a legend on its own and it has been a treat for many car guys too. Over the years, many cars appearing in the series have gained a cult status. The next James Bond installment is all set to release soon and one can expect to see a bunch of exotic cars in action as well! The 2021 Land Rover Defender is going to feature in the movie as well and Land Rover SV division is launching a bespoke edition to celebrate it.

What’s new?

The Bond Edition Defender gets an extended Black Pack with 20-inch Satin Dark Grey wheels and Xenon Blue front brake calipers. It also gets ‘Defender 007’ rear badge, 007 puddle lamp, illuminated treadplates, and exclusive animation on the touchscreen infotainment screen.

The SUV also gets an SV Bespoke logo and an exclusive ‘one of 300’ etching. The limited-edition SUV is powered by a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 motor, which pumps out 525 PS and 625 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and it will hit 100kph from rest in just 5.2sec and top out at 240kph in short-wheelbase, three-door 90 guise. The Defender V8 Bond Edition will be available in both 90 and 110 body styles.

Land Rover Defender: a quick recap

The SUV also gets connected car tech, a Meridian audio system, electrically adjustable and heated front seats, 360 degrees surround camera, and LED headlights. The Defender also comes with grained leather and woven textile seats and rubber mats for an easy washing experience after a dirty off-road trip. It also gets a blind-spot assist, adaptive cruise control, rear pre-collision warning, etc. The Defender comes with a lot of technologies to ensure off-road and on-road driving convenience and all-time connectivity. The New Land Rover Defender is extremely customizable with more than 170 accessories offered along with it. Further, Lifestyle Packs such as the Explorer Pack, the Adventure Pack, the Country Pack, and the Urban Pack have been curated to suit the requirements of different types of customers.