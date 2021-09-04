Tesla Could Make It To India Sooner Than You Think!

EV fans have been eagerly waiting for the launch of Tesla in India. So much so that there are communities online for Tesla’s Indian fans. There have been many cases of model 3 mules being spotted which is only hyping everyone up even more! Recently, there have been reports of Tesla waiting on the Indian government for additional subsidies. However, there are now reports of Tesla homologating four models for use in India.

Which models to expect?

Homologation is the process of certifying vehicles for their roadworthiness in the country. Recently, Tesla’s Indian division received homologation approval for four models. Though the model hasn’t been specified, we can assume it to be the Model 3 and Model Y considering that they have been spotted testing multiple times. The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are also the entry-level models in Tesla’s global lineup which would ensure that they could be priced competitively. Once Tesla gains popularity, it could launch the more expensive Model S and Model X.

Tesla Model 3: what to expect

The Tesla Model 3 is the most affordable car in its portfolio and it only makes sense to mark your debut with the most affordable car in such a price-sensitive market. Model 3 draws power from a Li-ion battery with dual motors which digitally distribute torque to both axles as required by the conditions. It is offered in 3 variants – Standard plus, Long Range AWD, and performance with 0-97 kph taking 5.3s in Standard Plus and an outrageous 3.1s in the Performance.

The range varies from 424 Km on the Standard Plus to 568 Km on Long-Range AWD while the Performance can go on for 507 km on a single charge. Tesla’s network of Superchargers across the world also helps charge up the juice in the battery, while a battery swap is also possible in the Tesla making it easier for the user. It remains to be seen which variant gets here. The interiors are as lovely as the exteriors and are a vehicular embodiment of simplicity, minimalism, and class. All you get is a Steering and a large touchscreen system which is frankly all you need in a Tesla. You can control absolutely everything via the 15’ touchscreen which is larger than the tire size on a few cars.

It gets 12-way adjustable seats, heated seats, wireless charging pads, and some other gizmos. You also get auto park and auto lane change and Tesla’s very famous Autopilot mode which might be a bit irrational here because of our traffic, roads, and drivers.