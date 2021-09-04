Hyundai Introduces A New Variant In The Alcazar Lineup

The Hyundai Alcazar has been doing pretty well in our market with healthy monthly sales figures. With a long list of features and engine/transmission options, there is an Alcazar for everyone. However, those who wanted a 7 seater configuration with a diesel engine were limited to the base Prestige variant. Though the Prestige variant is well loaded, it still misses out on some goodies like the 360-degree parking camera. Hyundai has now introduced a Platinum(O) variant with the 7 seater configuration for the diesel automatic combo.

What do you get?

The Platinum(O) is the mid-spec variant in the Alcazar lineup. Priced at ₹19.64 Lakhs, the Platinum(O) 7 seater variant is ₹15,000 less than the 6 seater variant. In terms of features, you get a lot of additional features over the base Prestige. These include side and curtain airbags, a 360-degree camera, a blind view monitor, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 10.25 inch fully digital instrument cluster, 2nd-row headrest cushion, 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, side footstep, drive modes, traction modes, and paddle shifters. and Bose premium sound system with 8 speakers.

Standard features include ABS with EBD, ESC, VSM, HAC, TPMS, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, rear parking camera and ISOFIX mounts. The exterior gets trio beam automatic LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, LED tail lamps, and twin-tip exhaust. The interior gets a dual-tone cognac brown theme with piano black inserts. Features include 64 color ambient lighting, voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, keyless entry with push-button start, cruise control, automatic climate control, electrically adjustable and foldable outside mirrors, wireless charging for the front row, 2nd-row seatback table with cupholders and device holder, rear window sunshade, USB charger for all rows and all four power windows with driver-side one-touch up and down.

In terms of infotainment and connectivity, the Alcazar as standard gets a 10.25 inch HD touchscreen with navigation and smartphone connectivity like Android Auto and Apple car play. It gets steering-mounted audio controls and Hyundai’s connected car tech which is Bluelink.

Powertrain options

The Alcazar Platium(O) is available only with the diesel automatic powertrain. The diesel engine is a 1.5-liter unit that produces 115hp and 250nm of torque mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.