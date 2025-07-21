Meet the Ford Bronco New Energy: Electric, Hybrid, and Ready to Redefine Adventure with upto 1,220km Range!

Quick 4-Pointer Overview
- Ford Bronco New Energy gets both pure electric (EV) and Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) versions.
- Offers up to 650 km range (EV) and 1,220 km range (EREV).
- Co-developed with Jiangling Motors in China; debuting first in Chinese market.
- May not launch in India anytime soon, but its EREV tech aligns with future Maruti plans for the country.
Introduction: Bronco, But Electrified
The Ford Bronco name has always stood for rugged, off-road-ready adventure. Now, it’s entering a bold new chapter — one powered by electricity. Say hello to the Ford Bronco New Energy, a completely new SUV that retains the spirit of the Bronco but reinvents it for the age of electric mobility.
From the outside, it might look like the Bronco you already know, but under the hood, it’s a whole new beast — powered by either a fully electric setup or a smart hybrid-like system called EREV. And though it’s launching in China first, this SUV is a big deal globally — especially for markets like India that are warming up to practical EVs and hybrids.
What Exactly Is the Bronco New Energy?
Let’s simplify things.
The Bronco New Energy is being built by Ford and Jiangling Motors, their Chinese joint venture. It’s not just an electric conversion of the existing Bronco — it’s a fresh platform with two futuristic powertrain options:
- A full Electric Vehicle (EV) — runs solely on battery power.
- An Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) — works like a hybrid but smarter.
And both of these options are built for long trips, not just city errands.
The Electric Bronco: Power + Range
In its fully electric form, the Ford Bronco New Energy comes with:
- Dual Motors (All-Wheel Drive):
- Front Motor: 177 hp
- Rear Motor: 275 hp
- Combined Output: 311 hp
- Top Speed: 170 km/h
- Battery: 105.4 kWh BYD-sourced LFP blade battery
- Range: 650 km (as per China’s CLTC cycle)
It also packs a tech punch — images show a lidar unit (used for ADAS features) above the windshield, hinting at self-driving or assisted-driving features that might rival Tesla’s Autopilot or Hyundai’s SmartSense.
The EREV Version: Hybrid, But Smarter
Now here’s where things get interesting — the EREV variant. This isn’t your usual petrol-electric hybrid.
- Dual Motors Again:
- Front: Same 177 hp motor
- Rear: 245 hp
- Battery: Smaller 43.7 kWh pack
- Petrol Engine: 1.5L, 150 hp – but it doesn’t drive the wheels!
- Range:
- Electric-only: 220 km
- Total range (with petrol engine): 1,220 km
That’s more than enough for a Mumbai to Delhi drive without charging. The petrol engine acts only as a generator — either to charge the battery or support the electric motors — reducing fuel usage and emissions.
It’s almost like the EV that refuses to leave you stranded, no matter where you go.
Dimensions & Size
In terms of size, this SUV is a proper brute:
|Specs
|Bronco New Energy
|Length
|5,025 mm
|Width
|1,960 mm
|Height
|1,815 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,950 mm
|Curb Weight (EV)
|2,630 kg
|Curb Weight (EREV)
|2,510 kg
It’s almost the size of a Kia EV9, but slightly bigger than the standard Bronco sold abroad.
What About an India Launch?
At this point, Ford doesn’t sell any cars in India — but they haven’t officially exited either. There’s a strong buzz that Ford may return with the Everest SUV, and the Bronco’s advanced EREV tech could be a great future fit for India.
Why? Because EREVs are perfect for Indian roads, where charging infrastructure is still catching up. In fact, Maruti Suzuki is developing similar EREV tech — so the Bronco’s technology could be a sign of what’s to come.
So while the Bronco New Energy isn’t confirmed for India yet, its tech direction definitely aligns with India’s future mobility goals.
Smarter by Design
Besides its powertrains, the Bronco New Energy seems to come equipped with:
- Lidar sensor (for high-level ADAS features)
- Dual electric motors for AWD capability
- Likely terrain modes for off-roading
- Fast-charging capability (exact speed TBC)
It combines ruggedness with real brains, and that’s rare in the EV space right now.
Quick Specs Summary Table
|Specification
|EV Variant
|EREV Variant
|Power Output
|311 hp (Dual Motor)
|1.5L Petrol + Dual Motor (311 hp total)
|Battery Capacity
|105.4 kWh
|43.7 kWh
|Electric Range (CLTC)
|650 km
|220 km (Electric only)
|Total Range
|650 km
|1,220 km
|Top Speed
|170 km/h
|170 km/h
|Curb Weight
|2,630 kg
|2,510 kg
|Drive Type
|AWD
|AWD
Conclusion: Is This the Future Ford We’ve Been Waiting For?
The Ford Bronco New Energy represents more than just an electrified SUV. It’s a symbol of how legacy automakers are finally catching up to the EV wave — and doing it with both innovation and practicality.
While it’s China-only for now, its mix of long range, hybrid safety net, and rugged appeal makes it a blueprint worth watching — especially for India.
Because if electric adventure has a future, it might just wear a Bronco badge.