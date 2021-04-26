Meet CFMoto 800MT – The Chinese Cousin Of KTM 790 Adventure

Chinese manufacturers are making a mark in the global motorcycling scenario with Benelli and CFMoto leading the charge. Both the brands enjoy significant popularity in other markets as well, owing to their business ties with renowned brands like KTM and MV Agusta. CFMoto and KTM enjoy a rather happy relationship where the former retails the latter’s motorcycles in China and enjoys shared technology in return. CFMoto has been busy coming up with an ADV-tourer based on the KTM 790 Adventure and the same has now been unveiled officially.

More details

Dubbed as CFMoto 800MT, it will serve as the perfect addition to the brand’s portfolio, given the fact that ADV-tourers are all the rage nowadays.

Specs and features

Like we mentioned earlier, the 800MT is derived from the KTM 790 Adventure and in the same wake, borrows its engine as well. The 799 cc LC8 parallel-twin engine makes just about 95 bhp of power, and a healthy 78 Nm of peak torque. The numbers are quite similar too and due to the KTM-derived mill, fly-by-wire throttle, engine maps, and cruise control come along for the ride. It gets Bosch’s cornering ABS and traction control along with a suite of electronics including a 7-inch IPS display, keyless start, heated grips and heated seat, built-in navigation, and even an automatic headlight dipping system.

There are some key differences in cycle parts though. While the KTM 790 Adventure uses suspension from WP, the CFMoto 800MT makes do with KYB. On the other hand, braking department is taken care of a Spanish brand named J. Juan. Suited for on-road touring instead of dirt road blasting, the 800MT features a top-mounted gas tank, unlike the KTM’s low-slung fuel cells. CFMoto also opts for a traditional adventure bike two-up seat in lieu of the 790 Adventure’s enduro-inspired unit.

CFMoto offers two 800MT configurations to cater to a wide array of customers. Both variants feature a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear. The standard trim features cast aluminium rims while the slightly dirt-focussed variant gets spoked wheels, dual-sport tyres, and a standard engine bash plate. The CFMoto 800MT however is a lot heavier than the KTM 790 Adventure it’s based on. The 800MT comes with a kerb weight of 231 kg.

While CFMoto is planning to expand its portfolio in India and will launch the 650NK soon, it won’t be wise to expect 800MT to arrive soon here since we don’t even have the KTM 790 Adventure to start with.