BS6 CFMoto 650NK Teased Ahead Of Launch

The transition to BS6 meant the exit of a select few manufacturers and their vehicles. Among them was CFMoto, a Chinese two-wheeler company widely renowned as KTM’s partner in China. Chinese manufacturers are making a mark in the global motorcycling scenario with Benelli and CFMoto leading the charge. Both the brands enjoy significant popularity in other markets as well, owing to their business ties with renowned brands. After marking its entry in the BS6 era with the 300NK, it looks like the brand is now gearing up to bring its 650cc lineup in India.

More details

Going by the teaser posted on the company’s social media handles, it seems the 650NK naked motorcycle will be the first updated bike in the 650cc category to be launched by the brand.

Specs and features

The 650NK has the design characteristics of naked, street motorcycle. The bike is powered by a 649.3 cc, parallel twin, 8 valve, DOHC, liquid cooled engine. This motor is tuned to generate 60 hp at 9,000 rpm and 56 Nm of twist at 7,000 rpm. The power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission. For 2021, the company will obviously have to update the engine to meet the latest BS6 norms. It remains to be seen if it will lose some oomph in the transition or not.

CFMoto claims the bike to have a top speed of about 180 kmph. A fuel tank of 17 litres will make sure that you spend more time on the road and less time at the fuel pump. Anchorage duties are done by dual discs in the front and a single disc at the rear, governed by a dual channel ABS module. An LED headlight lights up the road ahead.

CFMoto will offer 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends of the motorcycle. The front gets a 120/70 section while a 160/60 section tyre is at the rear end. The seat height is at 815 mm and the minimum ground clearance of the bike is 150 mm.

The BS6 CFMoto 650NK is expected to be priced in the vicinity of Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh. It will be available across five dealerships in India – Thane, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Coimbatore.