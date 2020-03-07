Maserati MC20’s Prototype enters Testing Phase

A few days ago, we reported that Maserati is soon going to unveil their MC20 which will mark a new era in their racing and sports car heritage. The MC20’s prototype has been caught testing. It has stepped out of their Maserati Innovation Lab in Modena.

Building upon their 100% Italian legacy, the Brand has identified and selected a series of iconic locations in Italy that effectively convey the “Masters of Italian Audacity” global statement, of which the new MC20 is the first and ultimate expression.

The prototype of the MC20 was photographed at night in Piazza degli Affari in Milan, below Maurizio Cattelan’s sculpture L.O.V.E. This particular sculpture represents Italian audacity in international contemporary art just like the Maserati MC20.

Now that the prototype is out on the road undergoing tests, it will have to face road and track tests, in various conditions of use, to acquire vital data for the preparation of the car’s final setup. This particular prototype will do rounds in Italy visiting monuments and sculpture which signify Italian art so as to send out a statement.

The new MC20 has been tipped to feature a brand new, mid-rear mounted V6, which unlike Maserati’s of the past, will be built in-house and will not be sourced from Ferrari. The all-new powertrain is entirely developed and built by Maserati, could feature hybrid technology, and will be the forefather of a new family of engines integrated exclusively on the vehicles of the Brand.