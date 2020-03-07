Yamaha Inaugurates New Blue Square Dealership in Chennai

Yamaha India has inaugurated their second “Blue Square” showroom in Chennai which will operate under the name “Sri Motors” in Ashok Nagar. The new showroom is spread over 2450 sq. feet.

Yamaha started their Call of the Blue campaign back in the year 2018 and Blue Square showrooms are an integral part of this campaign. It is a unique concept-driven showroom that institutes Yamaha’s racing DNA of excitement, sport & style. This is the first ‘Blue Square’ of the Year 2020 and second in Chennai. The first Blue Square was launched in Chennai in December 2019 and Yamaha plans to launch 100 “Blue Square” outlets on Pan India basis.

They are willing to provide world class service to the customers while also making their visit to the showroom a bit better than before. The Blue Square showrooms include BLUE-themed interior ambience inside the outlets, display of motorcycles and scooters, along with accessories, apparels and genuine spare parts.