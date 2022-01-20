Maserati MC20 Is All Set To Land On Our Shores!

Maserati is well known for its limited and exquisite cars. The Italian manufacturer gives its customers a unique blend between sportiness and luxury. The brand has been selling in India for quite some time now and has been able to hold a fair amount of sales. Most recently, the brand has announced that the Maserati MC20 will soon set foot on Indian soil. The car was released in mid-2020 and is a worthy successor to the MC12. This new super sports car combines performance, sportiness, and luxury in the unique Maserati style. The brand aims at launching the car in India in Q3 FY22 and will be brought to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) adding to the cost thanks to the additional tariff.

Design

The Italian model has an extremely low stance that could be tweaked a little for the Indian model. At the front, we get the traditional Maserati oval grille at the center and curtains on the sides. The overall design is highly aerodynamic with the dipping nose. Being a supercar, the engine is mounted at the back and the front boot opening is rather narrow. The sculpted air outlets near the hood add to the sporty feel of the car. The car gets a dual-tone color scheme with all the black being made out of carbon fiber.

This helps keep the weight of the car in check and the MC20 weighs less than 1500kg. Around the side, the car has a nice and smooth contour with flush handlebars. The humongous 20-inch diamond-cut alloys add to the overall aesthetic and flaunt the blue brake calipers. The rear end once again brings back the aggressive with the slime LED taillights, the higher mounted twin exhaust set up, and the thick slats on the diffuser.

Interior

The interiors of this car as class apart, and offer loads of carbon fiber treatment. The cabin is wrapped in leather with a contrast stitching of blue thread. We also get to see two 10-inch displays, one is the fully digital instrument cluster and the other is the infotainment system. the center console is carbon fiber clad and houses the mode selection dial, window controls, infotainment controls, and a storage compartment as well.

Performance

This beautiful car is powered by a 3.0L Twin Turbo V6 which puts a whopping 630HP and 730Nm of torque. It shoots from not – 100 km/h in an insane 2.9 seconds with a top speed of 325Kmph. The car gets 5 selectable drive modes; GT, Wet, Sport, Corsa, and a fifth, ESC Off, which deactivates the control functions.