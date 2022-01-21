Bookings Open For The Second Slot Of Hero Xpulse 200 4V

Hero Motocorp announced that they will commence online booking for the second lot of Hero XPulse 4V after the first lot was sold out. The new Hero XPulse 200 4V can be booked from the company’s official online sales platform eSHOP by paying ₹10,000 as the token amount. If the demand is anything to go by, the second lot could be sold out soon too. The XPulse 200 4V is priced at ₹1.28 Lakh and is available in 3 new colors namely Trail Blue, Blitz Blue, and Raid Red.

Quick recap

The main changes to the Adventure bike are in terms of its engine. The 199.6 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine now produces 19.1 hp and 17.35nm of torque. This is thanks to the 4 valve technology as opposed to the previous iteration which featured 2 valves. For reference, the old engine produced 18 bhp and 16 Nm. The 5-speed transmission has also been updated for better performance. There is also an improved oil cooling system to ensure that the engine is stress-free in demanding situations. Other changes include a new LED headlight.

Hero has also changed the seat profile making the seat more comfortable. Lastly, it can also be fitted with a Rally Kit straight from the factory. Other mechanical bits and specifications of the XPulse 200 4v remain the same. It gets 220mm of ground clearance and 835mm of seat height. The 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels also remain the same. The braking is taken care of by 276 mm front and 220 mm rear disc brakes with single-channel ABS. It uses 37 mm hydraulic telescopic forks with 190 mm front wheel travel. Whereas the rear makes use of a 10 step pre-load adjustable mono-shock with 170 mm of wheel travel.

The digital instrument cluster also remains the same and it displays a ton of information such as tachometer, gear position indicator, fuel gauge, speed, trip meter, odometer, etc. It also gets Bluetooth connectivity which can be used for turn-by-turn navigation as well. Other features include the Hero Connect app. This app provides information such as geofence alert, live vehicle tracking, topple alert, trip analysis, driving score, speed alert, etc. We can also expect other Hero 200cc bikes to get a 4-valve engine configuration with dual-tone shades on offer.