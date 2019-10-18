Maruti Suzuki’s New Commercial Celebrates India’s Festive Season

The second biggest purchase after a house, buying a new car is a special occasion for most of us. The joy of bringing a car home is almost as good as welcoming the arrival of a new family member. So much so, it is a memorable festive occasion on its own which calls for a celebration. The joy around the feeling is multiplied many folds if the purchase is made during the festive season when the entire country is in a celebratory mood. Maruti Suzuki’s new commercial has tried to capture just that.

India’s favourite car brand, Maruti Suzuki has also focused on the diversity of India and its festivals, where the welcoming of something new might involve different rituals, but the happiness is just the same. The carmaker’s recent launch was the S-Presso Micro SUV, which rivals the likes of the Kwid. Offering the form of an upright, high ground clearance vehicle for those on a budget, the new car is retailed through Maruti’s Arena outlets.

Having decided to pull the plug on diesel-powered variants of its cars from April 2020, in the BS-VI-era, Maruti Suzuki’s entire portfolio will be a petrol-only range. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the S-Cross are the only remaining products which are currently sold in diesel-only variants, however, they will soon be upgraded with the 1.5-litre petrol engine which currently powers the Ciaz. Besides these and the Ciaz, almost every other Maruti Suzuki petrol-powered car out there is already BS-VI-compliant, well before the April 1st implementation date.

Since Maruti Suzuki rolled out their first BS-VI compliant Baleno in April this year, the brand has sold more than two lakh BS6 compliant vehicles in India till now. The Baleno was launched with a new BS6 compliant 1.2-litre DualJet engine along with a refreshed design this year, following which, the company also introduced their refreshed Alto 800 with a BS6 compliant engine. Following the launch of the BS-VI compliant Baleno and Alto 800, the company launched BS-VI versions of the Wagon R 1.2, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, XL6 and the recently launched S-Presso which is powered by a 1.0-litre BS6 petrol engine.